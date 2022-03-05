OVER 5,000 air miles separate Lviv, Ukraine, from Durham, N.H. But for University of New Hampshire football player Oleh Manzyk, the reality of the Ukraine war is hitting home.
Manzyk, a junior linebacker, was born in Lviv and has more than 20 relatives living in Ukraine, so he spends a good chunk of each day keeping up on current events.
“I’m tuning in whenever I have the opportunity to, be it on my phone or on my TV,” Manzyk said last Tuesday, six days after Russia invaded Ukraine. “I wake up in the morning — we have 6 a.m workouts — and I’m checking the news before I leave my house and I’m checking it again when I get home, and I’m checking it throughout the day.
“I’m very worried. You could wake up one morning, or come back from lift (team weightlifting), look at your phone and have 20 missed calls, or check the news and the whole country is getting bombed and your hometown got bombed. It could be anytime that things escalate even more. It’s just hard.”
Manzyk moved to the United States with his parents and his sister when he was 3. He grew up in Feasterville, Pa., where he lives now.
Most of Manzyk’s relatives live in or near Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine where the fighting and the bombing hasn’t been as prevalent as it has been in other parts of the country.
“My parents have been talking to (Manzyk’s grandparents) every day,” he said. “I called my grandmother (last week) and we had a conversation. They’re in a good state of mind, but they’re just scared that it’s going to keep escalating and it’s not going to stop anytime soon.
“Luckily all the fighting so far is in the east and in the center of the country. They said they’ve had a couple bombings around their city because there’s a military base out there. When the war first started they were only attacking military bases. That first night or early the next morning the military bases around my hometown got bombed.
“Most of the refugees from the eastern side and from Kyiv are coming to my city right now. So they’re dealing with the refugees and the influx of people.”
Although his parents and his sister have all visited Ukraine within the last two years, Manzyk hasn’t been there since he was 10. He had planned a trip to Ukraine this summer, but said that trip is unlikely to happen unless current circumstances there take a dramatic turn for the better.
Manzyk has been active on Twitter regarding the situation in Ukraine as well. He posted the following on Tuesday:
“Ukraine is showing the world how One nation can come together despite Political Differences, Religion, and World Views to Bear arms and defend their homes, families and their country against an invading force. All starts with Our president, a true leader.”
“The people are really backing (Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy) right now because he’s not leaving the capital,” Manzyk said. “He’s staying and fighting. Same with the mayor of Kyiv (Vitali Klitschko), who is a former world heavyweight boxer. The big thing is everyone in the whole nation is (rallying) around our president, and it’s making it a lot harder for the Russians to conquer their goals.
“They invoked martial law. They’re giving out assault rifles to anyone who can hold one, pretty much.”
Supplies at stores are scarce even in the western part of Ukraine, Manzyk said, and the number of refugees entering that part of the country has increased the demand for things like bread and water. He has one grandmother who lives on a farm on the outskirts of Lviv — the farm supplies many things that are in short supply — and another grandmother who lives closer to the heart of Lviv.
According to Manzyk, his grandparents don’t plan to leave their homes unless Russian troops advance further west.
“I think the biggest pressing issue right now, and President Zelenskyy touched upon it (Monday), is to close off the air space to Russian planes and drones over Ukraine, because we’re getting bombed left and right,” he said. “It’s not just military bases getting bombed, it’s civilians, it’s hospitals, it’s apartment complexes, it’s child-care services — everyone is getting bombed right now. The biggest thing that would help the most right now is to close off the airspace.
“I’m optimistic that our country is going to stand strong as well as it can.”