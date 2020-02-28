LOWELL, Mass. — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team secured a crucial league point on Friday night.
But in the eyes of coach Mike Souza, the Wildcats left another point on the ice in its 2-2 Hockey East tie with UMass Lowell Friday night at the Tsongas Center.
The No. 12 River Hawks (16-10-6, 10-7-5 Hockey East) forced overtime with Jon McDonald’s power-play goal that came during six-on-four play with 57.8 seconds left in regulation. The sophomore defenseman scored on a low shot from the high slot while UNH senior captain Anthony Wyse served a hooking penalty.
The Wildcats (15-13-3, 9-10-2) are ninth in the 11-team league standings, one point behind both Northeastern and Providence. The Huskies lost at Vermont on Friday night — UVM’s first league win of the season — while the Friars were idle. The top eight teams at the end of the regular season will qualify for the Hockey East playoffs.
“We had a chance to clear the puck and we didn’t and we had a chance to block the shot and we didn’t,” Souza said. “At that time in the game, you’ve got to make those plays and we didn’t and we paid the price for it but fortunately we were able to get a point.”
Both teams logged three shots on goal in the five-minute overtime period.
UNH, which is 5-2-3 in overtime games this year, host the River Hawks in Durham tonight at 7.
River Hawks coach Norm Bazin praised UNH goaltender Mike Robinson and said his team will need to find a way to get more pucks through the Wildcats’ defense tonight. Robinson, a junior from Bedford, made 27 saves and his teammates blocked 12 shots in front of him.
“Their goaltender stood tall,” Bazin said. “I thought there was some stuff around his feet that he did an excellent job on. We’re going to have to watch some film and see how we can break some of that.”
UNH forward Eric Esposito scored his fourth goal of the season on a breakaway to give his team a 2-1 lead with 8:20 left in the second period. The sophomore collected the puck in the neutral zone and skated up ice with three River Hawks trailing close behind before beating UMass Lowell senior goaltender and New York Rangers draft pick Tyler Wall (24 saves) glove side.
UNH outshot the River Hawks, 15-5, in the second period and took a 19-14 shots-on-goal advantage into the third frame. UMass Lowell finished with a 29-26 edge in shots on goal.
“We kept it simple,” Esposito said of the Wildcats’ second-period performance. “I think we were trying a little too much in the first. (Wyse) was saying we got the cobwebs out and then after that I thought we were really good.”
The River Hawks opened the game’s scoring with 2:19 remaining in the opening period when Sam Knoblauch poked a puck by Robinson from the crease following a Colin O’Neill shot from the left point. Kenny Hausinger began the scoring sequence by earning a faceoff win over UNH’s Liam Blackburn in the right circle and Lucas Condotta earned the secondary assist.
UNH knotted the score at 1-1 with Filip Engaras’ power-play goal that came with 30.1 seconds left before the first intermission. Engaras scored his eighth goal in 22 games this season, from the slot.
off assists from Max Gildon and Jackson Pierson.
The Wildcats entered Friday with the No. 19 power-play percentage in the nation (.210) but did not score over four man-advantage opportunities in their two losses to Boston University last weekend.
UNH junior forward and assistant captain Charlie Kelleher returned to the ice after missing the team’s previous four games with a lower-body injury.
“We’re chasing points here,” Souza said. “I thought we left one out there (Friday). We had an opportunity to close that game out and didn’t get it done. Disappointing in that sense but it’s not going to be an easy place to come in and get a point off of Lowell.”