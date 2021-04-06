Four UMass hockey players, including two heroes of the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, are in COVID-19 protocols and won’t play in Thursday’s Frozen Four semifinal against Minnesota Duluth at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
Goalie Filip Lindberg, who has been dominant in the postseason, and Carson Gicewicz, who had a hat trick in UMass’ 4-0 regional semifinal win over Bemidji State, are both out.
Fourth line right-wing Jerry Harding and third-string goalie Henry Graham are also in contact tracing. These are the first UMass players to be shut down by COVID-19 this season.
UMass lists the players as being in contact tracing. Any player who has not tested positive and continues to test negative could be reinstated from COVID protocols if UMass advances to Saturday’s championship game.
The Minutemen will face Minnesota Duluth on Thursday at 9 p.m. The winner will advance to the national championship game Saturday.
“I feel for these players who have sacrificed so much over the last year and committed themselves to getting our team to this point,” coach Greg Carvel said in a statement. “They have earned the right to compete for a national championship, and to have this unfortunate situation occur now is hard to comprehend. But nevertheless, it’s a result that we have to accept, and we will move forward together and utilize the depth of our roster for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh.”
Matt Murray is now the only available goalie currently on the UMass roster. He and Lindberg have alternated stints as the team’s No. 1 goalie over the past three years.
Murray is 9-4-0 with a 2.01 goals against average and a .913 save percentage. He hasn’t played since Jan. 18.