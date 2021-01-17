Between COVID-19 testing and just plain injuries, health has been a factor this season for the UNH men's hockey team. Saturday night's game at the Whittemore Center in Durham was no exception.
Without several top forwards and their top defenseman, the Wildcats allowed a season high in goals and fell to UConn 8-3 in Hockey East play. Hudson Schandor and Jonny Evans scored two goals apiece for the Huskies (5-5-1), who swept the weekend series after a 6-5 overtime triumph on Friday in Storrs.
As forwards Angus Cruikshank, Eric MacAdams, Charlie Kelleher and Cam Gendron, plus senior defenseman Benton Maass sat out, the Wildcats (3-7-1) hung close until UConn scored twice in the final 1:30 of the second period to break a 2-2 tie. The Huskies scored four more times -- three on the power play -- in the third period against backup goalie Ty Taylor, who was making his first start of the season.
"Good win for our team, but I also understand New Hampshire is really depleted," said UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh, noting the missing Wildcats. "That's five really good players that play a lot of minutes for them.
"We were playing pretty well and we probably just wore them down as the game went on."
Said UNH coach Mike Souza: "I thought we were playing pretty well there, but that was a huge momentum swing at the end (of the second period). We talked about managing this game and not beating ourselves -- whether it's not knowing assignments or extending shifts -- and that's what happened there. We got caught out there after a long power play, then we take a bad penalty and we're chasing the game from there."
Among the positives for UNH was a first career goal for Nick Cafarelli, a freshman from Middleton, Mass. Cafarelli was playing in his fifth college game.
Defenseman Ryan Verrier and forward Jackson Pierson also scored for UNH. Pierson has a team-leading 11 points.
After the game, Souza remained optimistic about the rest of what has been a difficult 2021 season to date.
"We knew going into this stretch, it was going to be difficult," he said. "We had more than half the team off for an extended period of time, as a lot of teams do. But I told them after the game that our goal is to be playing our best hockey at the end of the year and I'm confident we will be."