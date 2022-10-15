HANOVER — The University of New Hampshire defense came to play Saturday, but the same can’t be said for UNH running back Dylan Laube.
Laube, who entered the contest ranked second among FCS players in all-purpose yards per game (167.5), spent the day on the sideline, but UNH earned a 14-0 victory over Dartmouth without him.
UNH coach Rick Santos said Laube has a sore shoulder and was a game-time decision. Sophomore running back Isaac Seide received most of the carries for the Wildcats and finished the game with 127 yards on 26 rushing attempts (4.9 per carry).
“(Laube) could have went,” Santos said. “He wanted to go, but we still have a lot of season ahead of us. We felt like how Isaac practiced all week that he was going to have the ability to go in and not just contribute, but be an impact player, and looking at the stats, he did that. Ran hard all night. Great job by the offensive line.”
Quarterback Max Brosmer passed for a touchdown and scored on an 8-yard run. Both touchdowns came in the first half. Brosmer completed 20 of 29 passes for 217 yards and was intercepted once. Ten UNH players caught at least one pass.
Game statistics painted an accurate picture. UNH (5-2) had a 23-11 edge in first downs and a 363-198 advantage in total offense. Dartmouth (1-4) was held to 58 yards rushing and was 2 of 10 on third down. The Wildcats had the ball for 38 minutes and 58 seconds.
“Ultimately, if we were going to win this game, we needed to run the football,” Santos said. “We needed to establish a ground game and we needed to control the time of possession. How hard Isaac ran and how hard the offensive line blocked allowed us to do that.”
It was the first time a UNH opponent has failed to score since the Wildcats beat Villanova 34-0 in 2018.
“Finally put two halves together,” said UNH defensive tackle Nico Kvietkus, who had four tackles, including a sack.
Dartmouth played two quarterbacks in the game. Nick Howard, the team’s leading rusher, completed 6 of 7 passes for 54 yards, and ran for 9 yards on six carries. Dylan Cadwallader completed 8 of 20 passes for 86 yards and was intercepted once.
“Trying to find something that worked,” Dartmouth coach Buddy Teevens said. “What’s the right mix, and we never found it through the course of the day. We should put up 14 points every game — minimum. To be shut out, obviously it’s disappointing.”
UNH led 14-0 in the third quarter and looked like it would add to its lead, but Brosmer’s first-down pass from the 1-yard line was intercepted by cornerback Robert Crockett III in the end zone with 5:39 left in the third.
The Wildcats also failed to extend their lead when Nick Mazzie’s 40-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Vachon Raye with 39 seconds remaining in the third.
UNH scored on its opening drive on a 2-yard pass from Brosmer to Brian Espanet 1:55 into the game. The other touchdown came on Brosmer’s 8-yard run with 29 seconds left in the second quarter. The TD run capped a seven play, 70-yard drive that followed a failed fake field goal attempt by the Big Green.
Dartmouth drove to the UNH 25-yard line on its opening drive of the second half, but fumbled the ball away and found little rhythm on offense after that.
“Ultimately you have to find ways to win tough games in a hostile environment like this, where they’ve won an extremely high percentage of games over the last decade,” Santos said. “Most teams come in here and can’t find a way to get it done.”