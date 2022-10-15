Noah Roper

Dartmouth’s Noah Roper is hit by UNH’s Zedane Williams, front, during Saturday’s game in Hanover. The Wildcats prevailed, 14-0.

 Eli Burakian

HANOVER — The University of New Hampshire defense came to play Saturday, but the same can’t be said for UNH running back Dylan Laube.

Laube, who entered the contest ranked second among FCS players in all-purpose yards per game (167.5), spent the day on the sideline, but UNH earned a 14-0 victory over Dartmouth without him.