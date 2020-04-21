DURHAM -- The University of New Hampshire football program announced Tuesday the addition of six preferred walk-ons, including Milford's Gavin Urda, who will join the incoming class.
“We did a really good job adding local talent and bringing some ’Cats to the Granite State from areas that have been really good to us in the past in Pennsylvania and New Jersey,” said associate head coach/QB coach Ricky Santos, who served as interim head coach during the recruiting period.
Urda, a 5-foot-11, 160-pounder, led Milford to the Division II South championship. As an option quarterback, he rushed for 1,104 yards and 19 TDs and also started at safety. He's a two-time all-stater who was chosen to play in this summer's CHaD East-West All=Star Game at Wildcat Stadium.
“Gavin is a Granite State baller that will be joining the Wildcat family," said Santos. "He was a triple-option QB who was a threat to score every time he touched the ball. He shows the ability to have an impact on both sides of the ball. His fluidity and lateral movement allow him to play multiple positions for our team.”
The other preferred walk-ons are:
Kenny Fazio, a wide receiver/safety from Oakland, N.J; Nate Gould, a wide-receiver/safety from Upton, Mass.; Justin Jameson, a running back/linebacker from Gardner, Mass; Giovanni Marrone, a linebacker from Fitchburg, Mass., and Blaize Scarcelle, a wide receiver from Royersford, Pa.