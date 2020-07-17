A statement from UNH athletics:
In conjunction with its league partners the America East Conference and the Colonial Athletic Association, the University of New Hampshire Department of Athletics announced Friday that no Wildcat fall sports teams will compete in intercollegiate athletics in the upcoming semester as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement applies to the following programs: men’s cross country, men’s soccer, football, women’s cross country, field hockey, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
“It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing the postponement of all fall sport programs due to the COVID pandemic, UNH Director of Athletics Marty Scarano said. “For months, we have worked diligently alongside our campus and league partners to establish safe protocols and practices that would protect our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the greater community. As of the last few weeks it has become obvious that the trend line and scientific data indicates the virus is not under control and continues to present a significant risk.”
This proactive determination to postpone fall sports provides clarity to student-athletes who deserve a better experience than could be reasonably guaranteed in light of the nation’s current circumstances. Discussions are ongoing for a phased approach for student-athletes to safely return to practice and training on campus in accordance with UNH’s Student-Facing Services Reopening Team protocol and following CDC and State of New Hampshire Guidelines.
“This decision will now allow our student-athletes to assimilate with the rest of the UNH student body upon return and adhere to the extensive re-socialization protocols established by the university,” Scarano added. “Once classes commence and the established safety protocols are satisfied, the athletes will be allowed to practice and work out under the strict auspices of federal, state and university standards.”
The University also announced the cancellation of Homecoming Weekend (Oct. 2-3) and Family Weekend (Oct. 10-11) due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All athletic scholarships remain in place for this academic year and eligibility will be honored per NCAA legislation,” Scarano said. “We, along with our league affiliates, will embark immediately on pursuing the feasibility of moving the fall sport programs to a spring season.”
Any decision pertaining to winter sports, including hockey and basketball, will occur in early fall.
UNH is a member of America East and has fall teams in men's and women's cross country, men's and women's soccer, field hockey and women's volleyball. The Wildcats' men's soccer team is the reigning league champ.
In football, UNH is a member of the Colonial Athletic Association, which on Friday suspended conference competition. The conference "expressed a strong commitment to exploring the possibility of conducting a football season during the spring of 2021," it said in a statement.