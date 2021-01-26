The University of New Hampshire Department of Athletics and SNHU Arena in Manchester confirmed Tuesday they they have withdrawn as hosts of the 2021 NCAA Division I men's hockey Northeast Regional Championship.
News of the withdrawal, first reported by College Hockey Online, was published in Tuesday's Union Leader.
“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we felt we could not do justice to hosting the NCAA Men’s Hockey Regional Championship in Manchester,” UNH Director of Athletics Marty Scarano said. “Obviously, the safety and welfare of all involved is our foremost concern and hosting the event would present challenges we couldn’t reconcile. We look forward to partnering with SNHU Arena again in 2023 and 2025 to bring one of the nation’s best college sporting events back to New Hampshire.”
“We have proudly served as long-standing hosts of the NCAA Northeast Regional Championship, which consistently generates excitement for the state of New Hampshire and the city of Manchester,” SNHU Arena Senior General Manager Tim Bechert said. “While COVID-19 precludes us from safely holding the event this year, we very much look forward to partnering with UNH and the NCAA again to serve as home of the Northeast Regionals in 2023 and 2025.”
UNH has hosted the Northeast Regionals in Manchester eight times. Previous seasons were 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
The 2021 NCAA Regionals were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28.