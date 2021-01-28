The America East, the conference in which UNH’s basketball teams play, on Thursday announced the format for its postseason tournament.
According to the league, all eligible teams will qualify provided they have completed at least 12 Division I games by the end of the regular season.
The top two seeds will earn automatic byes into the semifinals. The remaining teams will compete in what the league is calling “playoff pods” the week prior with the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds serving as hosts.
The pod champs will advance to the tournament’s final four, with the semifinals and finals at the same site.
The women’s championship is set for Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., the men’s final on Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m.
According to the AE, the championship structure was constructed with the NCAA championship requirements in mind and will allow the conference to facilitate administration of daily COVID-19 testing during championship week that satisfies NCAA protocols heading into Indianapolis (the men’s championship) and San Antonio (women’s).
UNH’s men’s team is 6-4 in the conference (tied for fourth place with Hartford) entering Saturday-Sunday play at last-place Binghamton.
The Wildcats women stand 4-8 and tied for sixth with Binghamton and NJIT. The UNH women are scheduled to play next on Feb. 6-7 at UMBC.