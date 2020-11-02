The UNH men’s basketball team is scheduled to open Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13 at America East’s newest member, New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The UNH women, meanwhile, are scheduled to open at home against NJIT on Dec. 5-6, according to a league announcement on Monday.
Each America East team is scheduled to play an 18-game season consisting of nine weekends of back-to-back matchups against the same opponent in the same location.
The Wildcat men are scheduled to host Hartford (Dec. 27-28), Maryland-Baltimore County (Jan. 9-10), Albany (Jan. 23-24) and UMass Lowell (Feb. 27-28). They play NJIT, Maine, Stony Brook, Binghamton and Vermont on the road.
The Wildcat women will host NJIT, Maine (Jan. 2-3), Stony Brook (Jan. 16-17), Binghamton (Jan. 30-31) and Vermont (Feb. 13-14), and they will visit Hartford, UMBC, Albany and UMass Lowell.