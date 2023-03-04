Daniels
Buy Now

UNH’s Clarence Daniels, left, shown last month, scored a game-high 22 points in Saturday’s conference tournament quarterfinal against Bryant.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader file

DURHAM — It wasn’t a good shooting day from the field for the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team Saturday, but the Wildcats sure were good from the free throw line.

The third-seeded Wildcats scored a high percentage of their points on free throws and extended their stay in the America East tournament by beating sixth-seeded Bryant 67-60 in the conference quarterfinals at Lundholm Gymnasium.