DURHAM — It wasn’t a good shooting day from the field for the University of New Hampshire men’s basketball team Saturday, but the Wildcats sure were good from the free throw line.
The third-seeded Wildcats scored a high percentage of their points on free throws and extended their stay in the America East tournament by beating sixth-seeded Bryant 67-60 in the conference quarterfinals at Lundholm Gymnasium.
UNH shot 30.4% from the field (17 of 56), but was 27 of 32 at the free throw line. The Wildcats (15-14) made 18 of their 20 free throws in the final 2:10.
“At this time of the year, in close games — these games are magnified — there’s a lot of pressure on these guys (and) you gotta make free throws,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “Any coach would say that. We’ve struggled down the stretch in a few games from the free throw line. A couple times it’s cost us.”
UNH’s Clarence Daniels made 9 of 10 free throws and led all scorers with 22 points. He also had a game-high 14 rebounds.
“It came down to mental focus — that’s what free throws are all about,” Daniels said. “Being focused and being in the moment. All of our guys stepped up.”
Kyree Brown and Matthew Herasme each added 12 points for the Wildcats. Brown made each of his 10 free throws.
“As a point guard I have to do whatever I have to do to put us in the best position to win,” Brown said. “(Today) it was free throws. The next game it might be something different.”
Bryant (17-13) missed 11 of its 19 free throw attempts.
“We have to make free throws,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well from the foul line. We have to be better.”
Bryant was without guard Charles Pride, who missed the game with a hamstring injury. Pride entered the contest as Bryant’s No. 2 scorer (14.8 ppg). Bryant also played most of the game without guard Sherif Gross-Bullock, America East’s leading scorer. Gross-Bullock left the game midway through the first half with what Grasso called a likely broken finger. He went to get X-rays and hadn’t returned by the postgame press conference.
“Nine minutes into the game the most talented guard in our league breaks his finger,” Grasso said. “Charles Pride is out. Those are your two best guards and playmakers.”
Earl Timberlake (18) and Tyler Breisford (15) were Bryant’s leading scorers.
UNH trailed 28-23 at halftime, but battled back in the second half and wrestled the lead away from Bryant for good when Daniels made two free throws to put the Wildcats ahead 46-44 with 3:48 to play. UNH stretched its lead to 10 points, 58-48, on two Brown free throws with 1:08 left.
The Bulldogs, who beat UNH twice during the regular season, had three assists and 14 turnovers
“When you hold a team to 30 percent from the field you’re supposed to win, but not when you shoot 4 of 20 from 3 and 8 of 19 on free throws,” Grasso said. “And the three assists and 14 turnovers makes me sick to my stomach.”
UNH advanced to the America East semifinals Tuesday. The opponent and location for that game depended on the result of Saturday night’s conference quarterfinal at top-seeded Vermont. UNH needed No. 4 NJIT to pull the upset to earn a home game. Otherwise, the Wildcats will visit No. 2 UMass Lowell, which blasted Maine in another quarterfinal on Saturday.
“It’s a three-game season,” Herrion said. “All we talked about going into today was a one-game winning streak. I just said to the guys down in the locker room Tuesday we want another one-game winning streak.”