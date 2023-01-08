Clarence Daniels

UNH’s Clarence Daniels, center, goes to the basket while defended by Vermont’s Robin Duncan left, and Dylan Penn, during Sunday’s game Lundholm Gym in Durham. The Wildcats won, 67-60.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

The UNH Wildcats did something on Sunday that they hadn’t done in nearly eight years: The Wildcats beat Vermont in men’s basketball.

Ending a string of 15 straight losses against their nemeses to the west, the Wildcats built a 17-point first-half lead, squandered all but one point of it, then rallied again in the final four minutes to pin the Catamounts 57-60 on Sunday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.