The UNH Wildcats did something on Sunday that they hadn’t done in nearly eight years: The Wildcats beat Vermont in men’s basketball.
Ending a string of 15 straight losses against their nemeses to the west, the Wildcats built a 17-point first-half lead, squandered all but one point of it, then rallied again in the final four minutes to pin the Catamounts 57-60 on Sunday at Lundholm Gym in Durham.
UNH last beat Vermont on Jan. 22, 2015.
With UNH clinging to a 57-56 lead, Nick Johnson and Jaxson Baker hit consecutive 3-point field goals to give the Wildcats a 63-56 lead with 3:12 remaining. From there, UNH maintained at least a four-point lead.
Johnson, UNH’s only returning starter from last season, finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Matt Herasme (16 points), Baker (13) and Clarence Daniels (10) also hit double figures for UNH. Daniels added eight rebounds for the Wildcats, who improved to 7-8 overall and 2-1 in America East.
Vermont shot 41% from the field, to 39% for UNH, but the Wildcats won the rebound battle, 38-34.
Robin Duncan scored 15 points to lead UVM (8-9, 2-1). The Catamounts are the defending league champs and have won three of the last five league crowns.
Hockey: UNH 4, Sacred Heart 1
Brentwood’s Cy LeClerc scored a shorthanded goal seven seconds into the third period and the Wildcats went on to the nonconference win on Sunday at the Whittemore Center. The goal was LeClerc’s team-leading 10th of the season.
Ryan Black, Chase Stevenson and Liam Devlin also scored for UNH (6-16-1 overall).