DURHAM — Things are not all sunshine and rainbows for the UNH men’s basketball team.
After a strong finish to non-conference play, the Wildcats have started America East play 1-3 and the most recent loss hit hard.
The Wildcats lost to Albany 76-73 in overtime on Wednesday. While the Wildcats did battle back from a 13-point deficit in the second half, UNH also surrendered a game-tying three in the final seconds of regulation and saw a one-point lead disappear in the final seconds of overtime after the team fell prey to the Great Danes’ full-court press.
“I didn’t coach well enough,” UNH coach Bill Herrion said. “We didn’t make the right decisions late in the game. I think it all falls on me.”
The game showed both the strengths and weaknesses for the team. While the Wildcats, currently 8-9, have already blown by last year’s win total of five victories, the ‘Cats are thin on the bench.
In the game Wednesday the Wildcats played just seven players. The season-ending injury to freshman guard Blondeau Tchoukuiengo dealt the backcourt a blow. However, the Wildcats have found ways to be flexible.
Despite playing few players, UNH has found ways to mix up lineups as multiple players can play different positions on the offensive end.
“It’s a good thing,” sophomore guard Marque Maultsby said. “Nick can bring the ball up. I trust Sean. It’s a good thing that our skills translate and we can switch positions.”
The issues arise on the defensive end when players who are natural forwards get matched up with guards. It showed on Wednesday as Albany’s starting guard pair combined for 45 points.
“We’re trying to move guys around, but we move one guy around then he can’t guard this guy and this guy can’t guard that guy,” Herrion said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. The only thing positive is the group we had in in the second half when we were down 13 did a great job getting back into it. We put ourselves in position to win the game and just didn’t get it done.”
A difficult grind awaits the Wildcats, who will play UMBC on Saturday at home (11:30 a.m.). Despite the tough losses, the players have a camaraderie that helps bind them.
“We have complete trust in each other,” junior guard Sean Sutherlin said. “This is one of the closest groups I’ve ever been in as a basketball player. We’re all going to come together and get to it.”
Sutherlin, a junior college transfer from Minnesota, has been a key piece for the Wildcats this season. He is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 8.8 rebounds a game. Sophomore forward Nick Guadarrama leads the team with 14.1 points a contest.