Friday night's scheduled Hockey East opener between UNH and host Boston College was postponed by a possible positive COVID-19 test with the Wildcats.
Test results were inconclusive and protocols were being followed, according to UNH sports publicity department. The game had not yet been rescheduled.
The teams were scheduled top play tonight at the Whittemore Center in Durham (7 p.m., NESN).
BC women beat UNH, 6-2
Gaby Roy scored four goals to lead the Boston College women past UNH 6-2 in a Hockey East opener on Friday at the Whittemore Center in Durham. Brianna Brooks and Jada Christian scored for the Wildcats, with Christian's goal cutting BC's lead to 3-2 midway through the third period. But Roy answered quickly and the Eagles added a pair of empty-net goals in the final three minutes.
BC outshot UNH 35-19. Wildcats goalie Ava Boutilier made 29 saves, to 17 for the Eagles' Maddy McArthur.
The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.) at BC.