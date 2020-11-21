The scheduled season-opening series between the UNH and Boston College men’s hockey teams was postponed.
The Wildcats had a player test positive for COVID-19 and the postponement is part of standard protocol, according to UNH sports information.
The series was scheduled for Friday night at BC and Saturday night in Durham.
The Wildcats’ next scheduled games are Dec. 4-5, a home-and-home series with UMass.
BC women complete sweep of UNH
The Boston College women on Saturday beat visiting UNH 4-1 to complete a Hockey East season-opening sweep.
Tamara Thierus scored for the Wildcats, who were outshot, 33-30.
On Friday, Gaby Roy scored four goals to lead BC, 6-2, in Durham. Brianna Brooks and Jada Christian scored for the Wildcats.