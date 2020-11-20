The scheduled season-opening series between the UNH and Boston College men’s hockey teams was postponed.
The Wildcats had a player test positive for COVID-19 and the postponement is part of standard protocol, according to UNH sports information.
The series was scheduled for Friday night at BC and Saturday night in Durham.
The Wildcats’ next scheduled games are Dec. 4-5, a home-and-home series with UMass.
BC women beat UNH, 6-2
Gaby Roy scored four goals to lead the Boston College women past UNH 6-2 in a Hockey East opener on Friday at the Whittemore Center in Durham. Brianna Brooks and Jada Christian scored for the Wildcats, with Christian's goal cutting BC's lead to 3-2 midway through the third period. But Roy answered quickly and the Eagles added a pair of empty-net goals in the final three minutes.
BC outshot UNH 35-19. Wildcats goalie Ava Boutilier made 29 saves, to 17 for the Eagles' Maddy McArthur.
The teams are scheduled to play again Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m.) at BC.