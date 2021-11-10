UNH’s Johann Von Knebel shoots and scores during the first half of Wednesday night’s semifinal match of the America East tournament at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. In background is UMBC goalie Quantrell Jones. Paul Mayer, Rory O’Driscoll and Linus Fallberg added goals as the Wildcats prevailed 4-0 to advance to Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship at Wildcat Stadium. UNH, ranked No. 6 nationally in the latest coaches’ poll, will play Vermont, which held on to beat NJIT 3-2 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night.
UNH’s Johann Von Knebel shoots and scores during the first half of Wednesday night’s semifinal match of the America East tournament at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. In background is UMBC goalie Quantrell Jones. Paul Mayer, Rory O’Driscoll and Linus Fallberg added goals as the Wildcats prevailed 4-0 to advance to Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship at Wildcat Stadium. UNH, ranked No. 6 nationally in the latest coaches’ poll, will play Vermont, which held on to beat NJIT 3-2 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night.
UNH’s Paul Mayer, right, runs to celebrate his goal against UMBC in the first half at UNH in Durham on Wednesday.
UNH’s Johann Von Knebel, right, celebrates his first half goal against UMBC goalie Quantrell Jones at UNH on Wednesday.
UNH’s Paul Mayer shoots around UMBC’s Dillon Nesteruk to score in the first half of Wednesday's America East semifinal at UNH.
The UNH men's soccer scored twice in each half to roll past UMBC 4-0 in an America East semifinal match on Wednesday night before 2,455 fans at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.
Johann Von Knebel and Paul Mayer struck in the first half, and Rory O’Driscoll and Linus Fallberg added goals in the second half as the Wildcats advanced to host Vermont in Sunday's 2 p.m. league championship.
UVM held off visiting NJIT 3-2 in Wednesday night's other semifinal.
UNH, ranked No. 6 nationally in the latest coaches’ poll, is going for a fourth straight conference crown. The Wildcats beat Vermont 2-0 in the last league final played in the spring (April) of 2021 after the pandemic delayed the soccer season.
Goalies Jassem Koleilat (74 minutes, two saves), and Ben Bowers (16 minutes, no saves) combined on the shutout.
UNH is 16-0-2 overall, one of two schools nationally with no losses. St. Louis is the other.