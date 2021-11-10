The UNH men's soccer scored twice in each half to roll past UMBC 4-0 in an America East semifinal match on Wednesday night before 2,455 fans at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.

Johann Von Knebel and Paul Mayer struck in the first half, and Rory O’Driscoll and Linus Fallberg added goals in the second half as the Wildcats advanced to host Vermont in Sunday's 2 p.m. league championship.

UVM held off visiting NJIT 3-2 in Wednesday night's other semifinal.

UNH, ranked No. 6 nationally in the latest coaches’ poll, is going for a fourth straight conference crown. The Wildcats beat Vermont 2-0 in the last league final played in the spring (April) of 2021 after the pandemic delayed the soccer season.

Goalies Jassem Koleilat (74 minutes, two saves), and Ben Bowers (16 minutes, no saves) combined on the shutout.

UNH is 16-0-2 overall, one of two schools nationally with no losses. St. Louis is the other.