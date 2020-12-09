The UNH men’s basketball games at NJIT scheduled for Dec. 22-23 was moved to Feb. 6-7 because of COVID-19 protocols, America East announced on Wednesday. Game times will be announced at a later time.
As of Wednesday, the Wildcats’ next scheduled games were set for Dec. 27-28 at home against Hartford.
UNH is 1-2, its latest contest being a Sunday afternoon loss at Quinnipiac.
The UNH hockey team, meanwhile, will open against Maine this coming weekend at the Whittemore Center, Hockey East announced on Wednesday.
The rivals were scheduled to play in Orono, Maine.
Game time for the contests was also changed, to 7 p.m. Both games will be televised on NESNplus and broadcast on the Wildcat Sports Radio Network.