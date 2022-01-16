You’d have to go back to February of 2009, when James van Riemsdyk, Bobby Butler and Paul Thompson starred for the UNH hockey team, that the Wildcats swept Boston College in a two-game weekend series.
Until this past weekend.
Backed by stellar goaltending from senior Mike Robinson of Bedford, UNH completed the sweep on Saturday night with a 5-2 victory in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The Wildcats won on Friday night, 3-2, in Durham.
Robinson made 31 saves on Saturday night, and for the second straight night, took a shutout into the third period. The Wildcats built a 4-0 lead but squirmed a bit when BC scored twice in five-minute span to pull within 4-2, then earned a power play, But UNH held the fort and Jackson Pierson scored an empty-net goal with 3 seconds remaining.
Chase Stevenson, freshman Colton Huard (third goal in three games, on the power play), Eric Esposito and freshman Robert Cronin scored to help UNH build its lead.
The Wildcats improved to 11-10-1 overall — over .500 for the first time since mid-October — and 5-7-1 in Hockey East. The Eagles sit in ninth place with 15 points. BC, in a three-way tie for fourth place, dropped to 5-6-2.
UNH is 5-3-2 against Boston College over the last four seasons.
The Wildcats visit seventh-place Connecticut this coming weekend for league games on Friday night and Saturday at 4 p.m. The games will be played at the XL Center in Hartford.