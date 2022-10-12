Nick Howard

Big Green quarterback Nick Howard, scoring a touchdown last year against UNH, may return to the Big Green lineup for this Saturday’s matchup in Hanover.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

The Dartmouth College offense has moved the ball consistently through the air and on the ground this season, but has had trouble doing both in the same game.

The Big Green rushed for 894 yards in their first three games, but failed to pass for more than 120 yards in any of them. Then Dartmouth passed for 248 yards in Saturday’s 24-21 setback against Yale, but was held to 20 yards rushing in the loss.