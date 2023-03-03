DURHAM -- Mike Souza wasn't concerned about which team his UNH Wildcats will face to open the Hockey East tournament. The coach was concerned about his team's performance in Thursday night's 3-2 loss to last-place Vermont at the Whittemore Center.
The Wildcats (11-19-3, 6-14-3 Hockey East) looked as good as they have at any point in the season on their way to a 2-0 first-intermission. Then they played what Souza considered two of their worst periods of the year.
UNH enters the one-and-done Hockey East tournament with two straight losses, which ended a season-best six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2). The Wildcats will be on the road for their first-round game on Wednesday against an opponent to be determined after the Hockey East regular season ends this weekend.
“I’m not really worried about who we play or where we play,” Souza said. “You saw the best of us tonight early and the worst of us late, I thought.”
UNH sophomore forward Liam Devlin and senior defenseman Kalle Eriksson scored 29 seconds apart in the opening period to build the Wildcats’ 2-0 lead.
Devlin put home a power-play goal on a rebound at 10:50 off an assist from Chase Stevenson following a Damien Carfagna blast from the high slot. Moments later, Eriksson hit the top shelf from the slot after taking a centering pass from Jake Dunlap.
The Wildcats finished hits and were playing on their toes in the first period, said Devlin.
“Second period, I thought Vermont took it to us, especially right away,” Devlin said. “They were finishing more checks, they were hungrier for pucks and then it just seemed like they wanted it more, which can’t happen at this time of the year.”
Devlin and Souza agreed that turnovers also became a problem for the Wildcats.
Vermont sophomore forward Isak Walther notched the game-winner off a give-and-go feed from Jacques Bouquot on a Catamounts counter rush 4:30 into the third period.
“You start turning the puck over, whether they counter and score or not, it gives them oxygen, it takes it away from you,” Souza said. “That’s been the story for us all year. When we manage the puck, we manage the game.”
Vermont trimmed the Wildcats’ lead to 2-1 at the 1:03 mark of the second period. Catamounts freshman center Massimo Lombardi skated from his own zone into the slot of the UNH zone before ripping a wrister shot to the top corner past freshman goaltender Tyler Muszelik (22 saves).
Three minutes into the third period, Vermont tied it when forward Simon Jellus scored on a one-timer slap shot from the right circle off a backhanded assist from Robbie Stucker.
UNH pulled Muszelik for the extra skater with 2:15 remaining after a timeout and peppered Vermont junior goaltender Gabe Carriere (35 saves) with five shots on goal over that stretch.
“They (the Catamounts) were pretty aggressive coming out at the points and they took away a lot of shot and passing lanes,” said Devlin. “I thought we had a lot of good chances. Just needed to capitalize.”
The Wildcats finished 1-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Vermont coach Todd Woodcroft called UNH’s penalty-kill unit the best he has seen in a long time because of how it pressures, takes away space and jumps up the ice well off of faceoffs.
Souza said he thought Muszelik played well and made some big saves and that the Wildcats left him out to dry.
Muszelik and senior David Fessenden split starting duties equally over UNH’s final eight regular-season games.
Souza said he and his staff in the coming days will determine who will start in goal on Wednesday. UNH was scheduled to practice Friday and then take Saturday off.
Wildcats junior defenseman Nikolai Jenson missed his second straight game Thursday with an injury. Souza said he is hopeful Jenson will be available on Wednesday.
“Frustrating way to end the year but the beauty of it is we start a new season tomorrow,” Souza said.