New Hampshire’s Liam Devlin tries to jump through the Vermont defense during Thursday night’s Hockey East game at the Whittemore Center in Durham.

DURHAM -- Mike Souza wasn't concerned about which team his UNH Wildcats will face to open the Hockey East tournament. The coach was concerned about his team's performance in Thursday night's 3-2 loss to last-place Vermont at the Whittemore Center.

The Wildcats (11-19-3, 6-14-3 Hockey East) looked as good as they have at any point in the season on their way to a 2-0 first-intermission. Then they played what Souza considered two of their worst periods of the year.