A semblance of normality has been a long time coming for the University of New Hampshire football team. For most of the Wildcats, the wait is scheduled to end Thursday at 6 p.m. at Stony Brook.
For quarterback Max Brosmer, the wait drones on.
A torn ACL will sideline Brosmer for the season, UNH coach Sean McDonnell announced Monday during the weekly press conference for CAA coaches.
“He’s going to get operated on in a couple of weeks and then rehab, but he won’t play this season,” McDonnell said. “We’re hoping we can get a medical red-shirt (season) for him.”
Sophomore Bret Edwards will start Thursday night in what is scheduled to be UNH’s first fall contest since 2019.
Last fall’s season was canceled by the pandemic, and the Wildcats played one game before opting out of a spring season that was cut short by COVID-19 concerns.
Brosmer, also a sophomore, took over for Edwards against Holy Cross in 2019 and quickly settled into his starting role. He was twice honored with CAA Rookie of the Week honors and a New England Writers Gold Helmet Award.
For the season Brosmer completed 183 of 311 pass attempts, good for 1,967 yards. He threw for 12 touchdowns and had 12 interceptions.
“Max took the ball and ran with it and ended up starting the rest of the year,” McDonnell said. “But Bret was the guy and he’s a talented kid and I’m looking forward to seeing how he’s grown, and I think he’s grown a lot since last spring to where he is right now.
“We’re excited for the kid to see what he does with this opportunity and so is he.”
Edwards, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder out of Lowell, Mass., was 10 for 25 in 2019 for 124 yards and one interception.
“You need two quarterbacks in the CAA to be successful,” McDonnell said. “We’ve been blessed over the years to have some really quality quarterbacks.”