UNH’s Max Brosmer, shown during the 2019 season, is healthy and ready to lead the Wildcats in 2022.

 Mark Bolton/Union Leader file

From a University of New Hampshire perspective, the best news to come out of Thursday’s Colonial Athletic Association media day concerned the status of quarterback Max Brosmer, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

UNH went 3-8 (2-6 in the CAA) without Brosmer last season, and no area struggled more than the team’s offense. The Wildcats finished the season ranked last among CAA teams in both points per game (16.5) and yards per game (283.73).