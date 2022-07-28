From a University of New Hampshire perspective, the best news to come out of Thursday’s Colonial Athletic Association media day concerned the status of quarterback Max Brosmer, who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.
UNH went 3-8 (2-6 in the CAA) without Brosmer last season, and no area struggled more than the team’s offense. The Wildcats finished the season ranked last among CAA teams in both points per game (16.5) and yards per game (283.73).
According to UNH head coach Rick Santos, Brosmer was recently given the green light to be a full participant in practice.
“He fully got cleared last week, so he’s prepared to go and compete and be the No. 1 guy on Day 1,” Santos said. “If we’re gonna be a contender in this league, which we hope to be and we expect to be, the quarterback position has to play well. Every team would say that.
“Max has that leadership quality. He throws a good ball, but I think the best part about him is the guys believe in him. They’re gonna rally around him, so having him back under center is going to give us an opportunity to be great.”
Brosmer played in each of UNH’s 11 games during the 2019 season — his freshman year — and started the last 10. He completed 183 of 311 passes for 1,967 yards with 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions that season. He had a 58.8 completion percentage, and also ran for three TDs.
Brosmer played in UNH’s only game during the 2021 spring season, and hasn’t suited up since then. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“We’re excited to have Max back,” said wide receiver Brian Espanet, who is fully recovered after offseason shoulder surgery. “I think he throws the most catchable and accurate ball in the entire league. Having him back … he’s the true leader of this offense. He’s a guy when he got injured there was no doubt he was going to come back and come back stronger and that’s something we’ve seen all summer long.
“We’re gonna have a new identity on offense with some wrinkles and stuff we’re gonna throw at teams. I think we’re gonna be a little less predictable at times and we have some new pieces that we’re excited about.”
Santos stressed that the entire offense, not just the quarterback position, has to take a step forward.
“I also think we have to make more plays down the field in the pass game,” he said. “We did a decent job the last half of the season last year of establishing a run game and I think (running back) Dylan Laube was second in the nation in all-purpose yards. He’s a dynamic player for us. He’s gonna get the lion’s share of the carries in the backfield, but we have to beat press (coverage). We have to make more plays in the red zone and I think that’s where Brian (Espanet) and some of the returning playmakers are gonna come into play.”
Wildcats picked for 9th in CAA
UNH was picked to finish ninth in the CAA preseason poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches and media relations directors.
Villanova was selected first, followed by Delaware, Rhode Island, Richmond, William & Mary, Elon, Stony Brook, Maine, UNH, Monmouth, Towson, Albany and Hampton. Former UNH offensive coordinator Ryan Carty is in his first season as Delaware’s head coach.
CAA football expanded to 13 teams in the offseason with the addition of Hampton and Monmouth. UNH will open the 2022 season on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Monmouth in Durham.
DE Silver earns preseason honors
UNH’s Josiah Silver, a sophomore defensive end, was named to the 2022 CAA Football Preseason All-Conference Team. Silver’s 12.5 sacks last season led the CAA and ranked fourth among all FCS players. He also had six forced fumbles, which also led the CAA and tied for second in the FCS.
Senior safety Pop Bush and senior offensive lineman Patrick Flynn were Honorable Mention CAA selections.