UNH helmet

A lone New Hampshire football helmet seen on the sideline prior to last Thursday's CAA game against Monmouth at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

DURHAM — Sophomore quarterback Max Brosmer wasn’t the only University of New Hampshire football player who made a long-awaited return to the playing field in the season opening win over Monmouth University last Thursday.

Receiver Andrew Edgar was excited to get back into action as well.