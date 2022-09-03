UNH tight end Kyle Lepkowski is tackled by Monmouth’s Ryan Moran after a first down catch and run during Thursday night’s CAA opener at Wildcat Stadium in Durham. Lepkowski had a big game with 121 receiving yards in the Wildcats’ 31-21 victory.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
UNH defensive back Randall Harris intercepts a pass intended for Monmouth’s Dre Tucker during Thursday night’s CAA game at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
UNH’s Dylan Laube runs down the sideline past Monmouth’s Jaylen Dotson during Thursday night’s CAA game at Wildcat Stadium in Durham.
A lot of people wearing some combination of blue, gray and white were feeling good about themselves late Thursday night — and with good reason.
The University of New Hampshire football team’s 31-21 season-opening victory over Monmouth was equal parts offense, defense and special teams, or at least something close to it. The Wildcats scored at least one touchdown in each phase of the game, so the win certainly fits the definition of a team victory. The guy in Foxborough would call it “complementary football.”
It was the first win for Rick Santos as UNH’s head coach, but it’s also worth noting that the Wildcats were breaking in three new coordinators: Garrett Gillick (defense), Brian Scott (offense) and Garrett McLaughlin (special teams).
“Just absolutely thrilled with the resolve that our team had,” Santos said. “Any time you can come away with a win, that’s ultimately what the main objective is. I thought our guys hung together, we played four quarters, scored a touchdown in three different phases — that doesn’t happen often.
“We had three new coordinators to get our team ready. It’s a credit to those guys. So proud of our staff and so proud of our players for how they fought to the end.”
The Wildcats needed to fight for four quarters because they were trailing 21-17 with a little more than six minutes to play. UNH took the lead on a 7-yard run by running back Dylan Laube (63 yards and two TDs on 16 carries; five receptions for 57 yards) with 6:20 to play. Then, facing a fourth-and-11 situation from its own 24-yard line, Monmouth elected to keep its offense on the field. UNH cornerback Randall Harris intercepted a pass thrown by QB Tony Muskett and returned it 25 yards for a game-sealing TD with 4:07 left.
“I was looking at the time that was left in the game,” Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan said. “We needed to make something happen. We had to go score. You could say, ‘Well, you could punt the ball away.’ … They would have got the ball probably right around midfield, maybe the minus-45 — giving them a short field to work with and the lead. I felt confident we could pick it up, to be honest with you.
“At the end they were able to come up with some plays to take the lead and then really they had us out of sync on offense on our last two possessions. We really couldn’t get anything going when we had to.”
UNH had three interceptions in the game — two by Harris and one by linebacker Zedane Williams – and limited Monmouth to 62 yards on 37 rushing attempts (1.7 per rush). Linebacker Bryce Shaw made a team-high 10 tackles. Defensive tackle Niko Kvietkus was next with eight.
UNH quarterback Max Brosmer, who missed all of the 2021 season with a knee injury, overcame an interception on UNH’s first drive to complete 18 of 35 passes for 272 yards. Seven of his completions went to junior tight end Kyle Lepkowski, who had 121 receiving yards. Lepkowski entered the game with 27 catches in his college career.
“Kyle did a really good job of just getting open,” Brosmer said. “He’s a big body and the one thing he does really well is find space, and so I kind of fell back on him a little bit. When stuff gets tough, then find Kyle Lepkowski on the field.”
After the game, Santos revealed that Lepkowki has been bothered by an Achilles injury and has missed practice in the last two weeks because of it.
“Kyle Lepkowski was an absolute monster over the middle,” Santos said. “They just couldn’t cover him.”
Perhaps the game’s biggest play came when defensive end Josiah Silver blocked a Monmouth punt in the second quarter and receiver Charles Briscoe returned the ball 35 yards for a TD. That helped UNH take a 14-7 lead with 14:52 remaining in the first half.
The UNH special teams also contributed a 28-yard field goal from Nick Mazzie that handed the Wildcats a 17-14 lead with six seconds left in the half.
Although there are things to fix (UNH had eight penalties accepted, two of which gave Monmouth first downs) the victory helped remove the stench of last year’s season-ending eight-game losing streak. It undoubtedly energized the fan base as well.
“We made (plays) in all three phases,” Santos said. “Couldn’t be happier. It shows that we can win a game any which way. Football is a hard game and all 11 on each unit have to do their job to be successful.”