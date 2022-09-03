A lot of people wearing some combination of blue, gray and white were feeling good about themselves late Thursday night — and with good reason.

The University of New Hampshire football team’s 31-21 season-opening victory over Monmouth was equal parts offense, defense and special teams, or at least something close to it. The Wildcats scored at least one touchdown in each phase of the game, so the win certainly fits the definition of a team victory. The guy in Foxborough would call it “complementary football.”