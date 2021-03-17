Brosmer

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer hands off to Carlos Washington Jr. during the Wildcats’ loss to Albany on March 5. UNH’s scheduled game on Saturday against Delaware has been postponed.

 CHINA WONG

The UNH-Delaware football game scheduled for Saturday at Wildcat Stadium was postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the UNH program, the CAA announced on Wednesday.

No new date has been set.