DURHAM — If the University of New Hampshire football team receives significant contributions this season from any of the in-state players on its roster, those contributions will likely come on the defensive side of the football.

Merrimack’s Joe Eichman and Bedford’s Ryan Toscano were both on the team’s two-deep depth chart when the Wildcats held their first practice Wednesday morning. There’s still plenty to be decided, but Toscano was listed as a starter at linebacker, and Eichman was penciled in as the starter at weak safety.