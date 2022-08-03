DURHAM — If the University of New Hampshire football team receives significant contributions this season from any of the in-state players on its roster, those contributions will likely come on the defensive side of the football.
Merrimack’s Joe Eichman and Bedford’s Ryan Toscano were both on the team’s two-deep depth chart when the Wildcats held their first practice Wednesday morning. There’s still plenty to be decided, but Toscano was listed as a starter at linebacker, and Eichman was penciled in as the starter at weak safety.
Eichman, a junior, started seven games at safety last season. He moved into a starting role for UNH’s third game, a 19-13 victory over Lafayette, but broke his hand during that win and played with the injury for the rest of the year.
“He worked himself into an opportunity and then the first game that he got to start he played a great game and then he ended up getting hurt,” UNH defensive coordinator Garrett Gillick said. “He did come back and ended up contributing, but he had to play with a cast on his hand.
“He gives up depth. Whether he starts or not remains to be seen, but he’s definitely going to be a contributor on defense and on all special teams. If he’s not the starter, he’s going to be a rotational guy and he’ll give us some depth in the secondary at multiple positions. He started at strike (field-side linebacker) last year when Pop Bush got hurt and this year we’re working him at the weak side high safety. We’re expecting big things from him.”
Toscano, a sophomore, started at one of UNH’s two inside linebacker positions last season. He recorded a career-high 12 tackles in a loss to James Madison, and made 11 stops in a loss to Dartmouth.
“Ryan, he’s one of those kids who really had a chip on his shoulder before he got here,” Gillick said. “He’s a coach on the field. He’s somebody who knows exactly what he’s doing at both (linebacker) positions, and he’s very, very coachable. He rarely makes the same mistake twice. If he does, he always asks questions that are pertinent to the situation, and then he goes out and executes.
“All the things we told him: You gotta get faster, you gotta get more explosive — that’s exactly what he worked on. Then it transitioned onto the field. Somebody gets hurt and you get the opportunity to play. Then at that point it’s like ‘Wow, this kid can actually do it.’ He proved that last year when he had a great year. We’re expecting big things from him this season as well. He’s just a hard worker who puts in the preparation. He’s gonna be successful at whatever he does.”
Wednesday was Rick Santos’ first practice since being named UNH’s head coach after Sean McDonnell retired following the 2021 season. Santos served as UNH’s interim head coach when McDonnell missed the 2019 season after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.
UNH is scheduled to open its season Sept. 1 with a home game against Monmouth, a first-year member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Santos said keeping the top New Hampshire players at home will be part of the team’s recruiting strategy.
“Those two guys (Eichman and Toscano) are prime examples of if you work extremely hard, you’re gonna reap the benefits of it,” Santos said. “They came in not as full-scholarship guys and now they’ve been bumped up. It’s because of their play, and because of their work ethic.
“I think Ryan is one of those guys who’s a consummate professional. He shows up every single day. He’s not the biggest guy (6-foot, 223 pounds), but he’ll outwork you. He’s physical, he’s tenacious. He’s cerebral. He does an unbelievable job of studying offensive intent. He can make up for a lack of size because he’s always a step ahead because he can process information so fast.
“Joey’s just one of those guys you love to be around. Great energy. Elite effort. He’s physical when you put the pads on. He’s going to play downhill. He’s always been somebody who we knew could tackle and be physical in the run game. He’s done a great job working with coach (John) Bowes in the last year and a half of getting a little more fluid and working on his coverage skills.”