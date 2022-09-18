DURHAM -- Rarely does a college football team get to enjoy an offensive performance like the one North Carolina Central had in Saturday night’s 45-27 victory over the University of New Hampshire.

At times it seemed like N.C. Central could do whatever it wanted against a UNH defense that allowed a respectable 44 points in the team’s first two games, both of which were against Colonial Athletic Association opponents. The Eagles (3-0) scored 21 points in the first quarter, seven in the second, 10 in the third and seven in the fourth.