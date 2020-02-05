The University of New Hampshire got 11 commitments from players Wednesday on National Signing Day. Three are from New Hampshire.
Zach Garron of Bedford, whose father, Arnold, and uncle Andre both starred at UNH in the 1980s, is a 6-foot-3 defensive end. Garron attends Bridgton Academy in Maine.
Cole Keegan, a 6-foot-3 receiver from Londonderry who played at Londonderry High, is headed to Durham, as is Cooper Smith, a 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman from Portsmouth who attends St. John’s Prep in Danvers, Mass.
The other signees are linebacker Will Coty of Hyannis, Mass., offensive lineman Mason Davis of Peabody, Mass., offensive lineman Gabe El-Fiky of Leesburg, Va., offensive lineman Aidan Michaud of Marblehead, Mass., linebacker Brandon Perkins of Williamstown, N.J., defensive end Dylan Ruiz of Kissimmee, Fla., defensive tackle Tyler Shannon of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., and defensive end Josiah Silver of Hampton, Va.