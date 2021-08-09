DURHAM -- University of New Hampshire safety Evan Horn said UNH won’t be lacking motivation this season.
After qualifying for the NCAA FCS playoffs a record 14 years in a row, UNH didn’t participate in the postseason following the 2018 or 2019 regular seasons. The team’s 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wildcats’ attempt to play a shortened spring season ended after one game (a loss to Albany) because of COVID concerns.
“For my career, the first two years here we made the playoffs,” Horn said Monday during the team’s annual media day. “We did everything UNH usually does. The past couple years we struggled a little bit. Our theme this year is ‘To The Top.’ That’s something we want to get back to — being at the top of the league, and playing in those big games. That’s pretty much the motivation for us.”
UNH was picked fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason poll, behind James Madison, Delaware, Villanova and Richmond. The Wildcats received votes, but were not listed in the STATS FCS Preseason Top 25, which was released Monday.
So what has to happen for the Wildcats to return to the top of the 12-team CAA?
“A lot has to happen,” Horn said. “I think a lot of the games we lost two years ago — there were a lot of close games where we were a couple plays away. There were a lot of games we were really close to winning … never really put a complete game together. We’d have a good first quarter then we’d struggle in the second. We just have to bring everything together. Consistency, I guess, is the word.”
UNH began practicing last Wednesday, and will hold its first full-padded practice today. The team is scheduled to have an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.
The Wildcats will open the 2021 season on Thursday, Sept. 2 at Stony Brook (6 p.m.).
UNH quarterback Max Brosmer said every player in the locker room feels like the Wildcats will enter the regular season with something to prove.
“UNH is UNH,” Brosmer said. ‘Historically we’ve had amazing football teams. We’ve lost that over the past (two) years. There’s something brewing in our locker room right now. We want to come out and show the country what we’ve got, because people are sleeping on us.”