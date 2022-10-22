DURHAM — Those of you who have been waiting for the University of New Hampshire to earn a signature victory against a Colonial Athletic Association opponent don’t have to wait any longer.

UNH quarterback Max Brosmer passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Wildcats beat No. 21 Elon, 40-22, Saturday before a crowd of 14,137 at Wildcat Stadium.