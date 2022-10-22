UNH defensive end Josiah Silver signals safety after his and his teammate's pressure caused Elon quarterback Matthew McKay to throw the ball away in the end zone for an intentional grounding call during Saturday's CAA matchup at Wildcat Stadium in Durham
UNH defensive end Josiah Silver signals safety after his and his teammate's pressure caused Elon quarterback Matthew McKay to throw the ball away in the end zone for an intentional grounding call during Saturday's CAA matchup at Wildcat Stadium in Durham
UNH quarterback Max Brosmer passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to help the Wildcats beat No. 21 Elon, 40-22, Saturday before a crowd of 14,137 at Wildcat Stadium.
Brosmer opened the scoring with a 42-yard touchdown run on UNH’s first possession. He tossed a 14-yard TD pass to running back Sean Coyne in the second quarter, and connected with Heron Maurisseau for a 25-yard TD pass in the third quarter. Brosmer completed 19 of 32 passes for 220 yards.
UNH running back Dylan Laube, who didn’t play in last weekend’s victory over Dartmouth because of a shoulder injury, ran for 147 yards on 22 carries. He scored UNH’s final TD on a 77-yard run with 6:28 remaining in the game.
“We didn’t want to shy away from the moment,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “We felt like going into this was probably our biggest game in five years. I know sometimes you don’t want to say those things because it puts added pressure on (the game), but we wanted to see if we were up for the challenge. That’s why guys come to the University of New Hampshire — to play in big games like this.”
The Wildcats improved to 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the CAA. They are the only team unbeaten in conference play.
UNH amassed 460 yards of offense and was 10 of 19 on third down (2 for 2 on fourth down). Elon (5-2, 3-2 CAA) was 2 of 9 on third-down opportunities.
“We did a great job preparing all week,” said UNH linebacker Ryan Toscano of Bedford. “The biggest thing we talk about every week is the things we haven’t done well in the past week, or the past games, we’ve fixed and got much better at them the next game. The first few games I think that was our weakness — getting teams off the field on third down.”
The Wildcats led 7-0 after one quarter, 23-7 at halftime and 30-15 entering the game’s final 15 minutes.
“Rick had them ready,” said Elon coach Tony Trisciani, a Manchester native who graduated from Memorial High. “Outplayed us today from start to finish. Some self-inflicted wounds early in the game — we had six penalties early.
“UNH smelled blood in the water and attacked, and finished us like a good team does. Wasn’t our best football today.”
Elon scored on a 50-yard pass from quarterback Matthew McKay to Bryson Daughtry, a 23-yard pass from McKay to Chandler Brayboy and a 4-yard TD run by Malik Griffin.
The Wildcats recorded a safety when McKay was called for intentional grounding on a pass from the end zone with 2:35 left in the second quarter. UNH’s other TD came on a 24-yard run by backup QB Barry Kleinpeter with 7:33 remaining in the first half.
Nick Mazzie contributed a 20-yard field goal that extended UNH’s lead to 33-15 with 11:36 left in the game.
UNH’s Sean Lehane had two punts downed at or inside the 1-yard line in the first half, defensive back Joe Eichman intercepted a pass for the third straight game and cornerback Caleb Mead recorded a team-high seven tackles.
“Collectively that was probably our cleanest game in all three phases,” Santos said.