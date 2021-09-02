The University of New Hampshire held on to beat Stony Brook 27-21 in a CAA football opener Thursday night in Stony Brook, N.Y.
Sophomore quarterback Bret Edwards, in his first start since the 2019 season opener, passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns. His third TD pass of the night, covering 64 yards to wide receiver Brian Espanet, put the Wildcats ahead 27-0 with 8:37 remaining in the third quarter.
But the Seawolves roared back, cutting the deficit to 27-7, then 27-14 before the close of the third quarter on a 41-yard pass from quarterback Tyquell Fields to Khalil Newton.
Fields (21 for 43 passing, for 255 yards) ran 17 yards for another score with 3:03 to play, and the hosts got the ball back with two minutes to play at their own 44. Stony Brook reached the UNH 19, but a fourth-down pass attempt fell incomplete with 18 seconds remaining.
The first half was all New Hampshire.
UNH drove 84 yards in 11 plays for its first TD, a 4-yard pass from Edwards to tight end Kyle Lepkowski with 5:55 remaining in the first quarter.
The Wildcats capitalized on turnovers to add to the lead.
Pop Bush forced a fumble by Stony Brook's Jayden Cook at his own 4, UNH's Zedane Williams recovered, and one play later, Sean Coyle ran it in to make it 13-0 with 8:37 left in the second quarter.
Jonathan Collins Jr. intercepted Fields and returned the ball 26 yards to the Stony Brook 3. Three plays later, Edwards hit Espanet from the 3 and it was 20-0.
Espanet finished with five catches for 100 yards and the two TDs. UNH's leading rusher was Carlos Washington Jr., who carried 16 times for 63 yards.