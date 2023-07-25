Experience isn’t a problem for the University of New Hampshire football team entering the 2023 season, and that was reflected in the Coastal Athletic Association Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Tuesday.
UNH, which returns nine starters on each side of the ball from a team that finished 9-4 last season, came in at No. 2 in the poll. William & Mary received 13 of the 15 first-place votes and was picked No. 1.
“As in anything, you have to fight that entitlement, you have to fight complacency,” UNH coach Rick Santos said. “Past performances don’t dictate future success. So this is a new team, a new identity. It’s a new group of leaders, a new group of seniors. I think our guys are ready for the challenge this year, but this is the deepest conference in the entire country. Everybody knows that.
“For us, we just need to become the best version of ourselves,” said Santos. “Work day-in and day-out to keep establishing a legacy of success here. … Our goal always is to be a playoff-caliber team. We certainly have the makeup for that, but at the end of the day we need to prove it.”
Five Wildcats were named to the CAA’s Preseason All-Conference Team: junior quarterback Max Brosmer, senior running back Dylan Laube, senior tight end Kyle Lepkowski, junior defensive end Dylan Ruiz and junior defensive end Josiah Silver.
In addition, sophomore wide receiver Joey Corcoran was an Honorable Mention selection.
UNH earned a share of the CAA regular-season championship last season, which ended with a loss to Holy Cross in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
“I’m really excited to start again,” Brosmer said. “Last year we had a really good team, obviously, and we did what we had to do to get there (the FCS playoffs), but now we know what we need to do to get farther down the season. That’s what you’re going to see from us.”
Monmouth running back Jaden Shirden was named the CAA’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, and William & Mary linebacker John Pius was selected as the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
North Carolina A&T and Campbell will be competing in the CAA (formerly known as the Colonial Athletic Association) for the first time this season.
Former New England Patriots linebacker Vincent Brown is entering his first season as NC A&T’s head coach.
The CAA now has 15 members for football, which makes it the largest conference in the 46-year history of FCS Division I football.
“We added two powerhouses in NC A&T and then Campbell, and those guys can beat anybody — and we know that,” Santos said. “Every single week is going to be a dogfight.”
UNH will open its season Sept. 2 at Stonehill, and its first home game will be Sept. 16 against Dartmouth (6 p.m.). The Wildcats will play eight conference games: at Delaware (Sept. 23), Towson (Sept. 30), Albany (Oct. 14), at Stony Brook (Oct. 21), at Rhode Island (Oct. 28), Villanova (Nov. 4), at Monmouth (Nov. 11) and Maine (Nov. 18).
“This is a new year, new challenges,” Santos said. “For us. it’s an opportunity to prove that we still have the ability to play at a high level.”