UNH head coach Rick Santos talks to his team during the Monmouth game last season at Wildcat Stadium.

 JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER

Experience isn’t a problem for the University of New Hampshire football team entering the 2023 season, and that was reflected in the Coastal Athletic Association Preseason Coaches’ Poll that was released Tuesday.

UNH, which returns nine starters on each side of the ball from a team that finished 9-4 last season, came in at No. 2 in the poll. William & Mary received 13 of the 15 first-place votes and was picked No. 1.