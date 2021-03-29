The University of New Hampshire football team is scheduled to play at Rhode Island on Saturday, and it sounds like the Wildcats plan to show up.
After missing two games because of COVID-19 protocols within the program, UNH returned to practice Saturday. The Wildcats also practiced Sunday, but took Monday off.
“Usual day off during the week,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said. “We have a lot of classes that mix in with practice time — labs and things of that nature. We had a couple meetings and a couple walk-throughs (Monday) morning, so we’re going in the right direction.
“As we’ve been telling the kids and everybody: We’re trending upward. Feel pretty confident that we’re going to get to the game Saturday versus Rhode Island, which all of us are looking forward to.”
UNH hasn’t played since it opened the season with a 24-20 loss to Albany on March 5. The Wildcats had a bye the following week, then had their games against Delaware (March 20) and Villanova (March 27) canceled. UNH is scheduled to play Rhode Island at Meade Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m.
McDonnell said the team hasn’t done any live blocking or tackling since March 10.
“Can’t tell you whether we’re going to be in game shape until we show up on Saturday,” he said. “Then we’ll have a feel for where we’re at. In our sport, as opposed to anything else, is the physicality of blocking and tackling. We have to do a great job of getting that kind of physical practice out there on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week without getting anybody hurt.”
Rhode Island (2-1) opened its season with overtime road victories against Villanova (40-37) and Albany (17-10) before falling to Delaware, 35-21, last Saturday. Former Saint Anselm head coach Patrick Murphy is Rhode Island’s offensive coordinator.
UNH was scheduled to have another round of COVID testing on Monday.
“The first days back (practice) you have to take care of your own business,” McDonnell said. “You have to get running, you have to get throwing, you have to get catching, you have to get blocking, tackling, doing all that stuff. Game plans have to be formulated on the guys you’re going to have healthy and ready to go for the game. We’ll be back to what I truly believe is a regular Tuesday and a regular Wednesday as long as everything goes well with (Monday’s) testing, and I think that’s going to happen.”
One player the Wildcats will be without Saturday is starting right tackle Riley Burns, who is still dealing with a high ankle sprain he sustained in the loss to Albany.
“We were hoping that he would recover from that high ankle sprain with the week off after the Albany game plus the two weeks we had off for COVID, but he hasn’t so that will be one kid we’re not going to have,” McDonnell said.