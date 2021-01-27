“Sudden change” is a phrase used a lot within the University of New Hampshire football program. It often refers to a game-changing play. Maybe a turnover, a long touchdown pass or a lengthy kick return — anything that shifts the momentum.
That phrase will have added meaning during UNH’s spring football season. Practice plans may be altered on short notice because of the weather, and there’s the possibility that a game or games could be called off because of issues related to COVID-19.
“Both our men’s basketball and men’s hockey programs have had stoppages in play,” UNH coach Sean McDonnell said Wednesday during the Colonial Athletic Association’s virtual media day. “We have a plan in place to help alleviate some of the problems of tracing and things like that by setting up your locker rooms, the buses, everything the right way. We’re gonna hit something. Something is gonna come along. I think we’re prepared.
“We’re gonna have to be very resilient in how we do things,” McDonnell continued. “We’ve often talked up here about sudden change. I’m looking forward to those kinds of challenges. I hope we don’t have many of them, but at the same time I think our university and the state of New Hampshire has kept it going.
“The other good thing about all our (CAA) programs is we’re playing outside, and it’s a huge difference being outside on a football field than inside at a hockey rink or a basketball arena. I think it’s a huge difference for everybody.”
Each CAA team has six conference games on its spring schedule. UNH is scheduled to open Friday, March 5, with a home game against Albany. Each team will have a bye week, which could be used to make up games postponed by COVID-19, if necessary.
The CAA’s North Division includes seven teams: UNH, Albany, Delaware, Maine, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. There are four teams in the South Division: Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary. Teams in the North will face each other once (three home, three away), and teams in the South will meet twice, with each team getting a home and an away game. Towson is the only CAA team that will not compete in the spring season.
The team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA FCS playoffs.
UNH began practicing Tuesday, but changed its Wednesday practice plan because of the snow that fell Tuesday night. McDonnell said the weather will often determine how and when his team practices.
“It’s something we’re going to have to navigate every day,” he said. “When we’re talking Maine, New Hampshire and Albany, it’s a lot different than Elon, Richmond and JMU. They’re going to worry about rain, wind — stuff like that. We’re gonna worry about snow, ice and stuff. We’re going to have to anticipate and make decisions based on what we see coming. If we think there’s going to be snow, ice or something like that — a cold day — we may have to get up early and not go in pads.
“Gotta be prepared for it because with three home games I have to assume one of them is going to be pretty cold up here.”
UNH’s schedule includes games against Delaware (March 20), at Villanova (March 27), at Rhode Island (April 3), Stony Brook (April 10) and at Maine (April 17).
The FCS playoffs will feature 16 teams, 11 automatic qualifiers and five at-large berths. The playoffs are scheduled to begin April 24 and end the second weekend in May.
“Anytime you have a chance to showcase a product that is as good as CAA football is, there’s an advantage to that of being, in many markets, the only show in town, especially from a football standpoint during this time of year,” CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio said. “We are excited and understand we could have a few more eyeballs on the product and watching because, let’s face it, folks are unfortunately going to be home. Everybody is looking for something to do to a certain extent and hopefully they’ll be able to tune in to a great brand of football in the CAA.”