UNH football team signs 10 to NLIs Staff Report Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 32 min ago The University of New Hampshire football team on Wednesday announced 10 players signed national letters of intent to join the Wildcats in 2023.Here's a rundown of the players:• Jackson Downey, S, 6-2, 200 pounds, Marblehead, Mass.• Dylan Evan, WR, 6-3, 180, Orchard Park, New York• Joshua Farquharson, 5-11, 195, Brampton, Ontario.• Kenyata Forbes Jr., DT, 6-1, 285, Chicago.• Jordan Mcallister, OLB/DE, 6-3, 225, South Orange, New Jersey.• Elliot Meine, RB, 5-10, 200, Burke, Virginia.• Wakeem Page, WR, 5-10, 165, Erie, Pennsylvania.• Luke Swaine, OL, 6-4, 297, Sebring, Florida.• Logan Tomlinson, WR, 6-3, 205, Manchester, Connecticut.• Tavian Williams, CB, 6-2, 180, Wake Forest, North Carolina.