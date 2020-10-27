Get ready for some March madness, football style.
The Colonial Athletic Association on Tuesday announced its plans for the 2021 spring season, postponed from the fall, which will include six games for each team within a divisional format. The University of New Hampshire will be members of the seven-team North Division and will open Saturday, March 6 at home against the University of Albany.
The rest of UNH’s schedule includes home games on March 20, against Delaware, and April 10, against Stony Brook. The Wildcats will hit the road for games on March 27 (at Villanova), April 3 (at Rhode Island) and April 17 (at rival Maine).
The ’Cats have a bye the weekend of March 13. Game times have yet to be announced.
There will be four teams in the South Division: Elon, James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary. While teams in the North will face each other once, South teams will play twice, with each team getting a home and an away game. Towson announced on Oct. 19 that it would not compete in the spring.
The team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.
Each team has a bye week in the schedule, which could provide flexibility to make up games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, if necessary.
UNH 2021 spring schedule
Sat., March 6: ALBANY
Sat., March 20: DELAWARE
Sat., March 27: at Villanova
Sat., April 3: at Rhode Island
Sat., April 10: STONY BROOK
Sat., April 17: at Maine