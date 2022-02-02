DURHAM — University of New Hampshire head football coach Rick Santos officially welcomed nine future Wildcats who signed national letters of intent on Wednesday to join the program as members of the incoming Class of 2022. The signees included two Granite Staters, Londonderry High tight end/defensive end Colby Ramshaw, and Lebanon High safety Jackson Stone,
The Wildcats’ signing class also includes: wide receiver Noah Cundiff (Palm Coast, Fla.), defensive lineman/tight end TJ Farrell (Walpole, Mass.), defensive/offensive lineman Justin Fevrier (Plantation, Fla.), wide receiver/defensive back Brady Madigan (Duxbury, Mass.), wide receiver DJ Linkins (District Heights, Md.), defensive end Luke Teskey (New Westminster, British Columbia) and running back Myles Thomason (Montclair, N.J.).
Ramshaw, at 6-foot-5 inches and 215 pounds, was a three-year starter and senior captain for the Lancers, and helped team to Division I state championships in 2019 and 2021. In his senior season, Ramshaw recorded 11 receptions, 179 yards and four TDs, and on defense he finished with 65.5 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and two blocked kicks. With those numbers, Ramshaw was recognized as all-Division I.
Said Santos: “Colby is a Granite State athlete who has elite upside. He made an impact on both sides of the ball and played multiple positions for Londonderry this past fall. We plan to use him at tight end and feel he has all the tools to be dominant.
“Colby can stretch the field and make contested catches in traffic. We’re very excited to keep the New Hampshire native home.”
Stone, at 6-3, 200 pounds, was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Raiders. He was selected to the all-Division II first team as both a junior and senior, and second team as a sophomore. Stone was named the D2 NH Player of the Year as both a junior and senior and was team captain both seasons. He racked up 3,235 yards his senior season and a career total of 49 TDs. Stone also had a career total of 215 tackles.
In addition to football, Stone has lettered in basketball and track. In his junior year on the basketball court, Stone led the Raiders to the Division II state championship.
“Jackson is a Granite State baller who is a multi-sport star for Lebanon High School,” said Santos. “He made plays all over the field and was a tremendous leader for his team. He has a high football IQ and will shore up the back end for our secondary. He will play safety for us and brings a playmaking ability to the defense.
“We’re thrilled to have another local talent stay and play for our program.”
The nine signees on Wednesday join seven other players who committed on early signing day on Dec. 15 to make up UNH’s Class of 2022. That early signing class included offensive linemen Nathan Roach of Manchester and tight end Peyton Strickland of Goffstown.
The other signees:
-- Noah Cundiff is a 6-foot-1, 180 pound wide receiver from Matanzas High School (Palm Coast, Fla.) who capped off a great career with his play in all three phases this season as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner. Cundiff was a scoring threat every time he touched the ball and finished with well over 20 career touchdowns from the WR position. He led Matanzas in scoring, receptions, receiving yards, and total yards the past two seasons.
Cundiff had a record-breaking junior year with 61 receptions for more than 600 yards and seven touchdowns, and he was named to the Volusia-Flagler All Area Team. The team MVP recorded an additional six scores this season on just 21 catches and averaged more than 20 yards a reception. For his efforts this season, Cundiff was named to the All-St. John’s River Athletic Conference Team.
What Coach Santos says: Noah is a dynamic playmaker who can impact a game at the receiver position and on special teams as a kick returner. His big frame allows him to make contested catches in traffic and he high points the ball extremely well. He also has the ability to make people miss in space. Noah is a complete wide receiver who will look to have an immediate impact when he arrives in Durham.
-- TJ Farrell is a 6-5, 230-pound defensive lineman/tight end from Walpole, Mass. He was a three-year varsity starter and led Walpole to a 7-4 record as a senior captain, when he accumulated 14.5 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and one interception. On the offensive side of the ball, Farrell recorded 13 career catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He was named to the D3 Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team as a defensive end for his performance as a senior and was also named a Bay State League All-Star for the second straight year. Farrell is also a standout on the varsity basketball team
What Coach Santos says: TJ is a two-way player that can impact a game on both sides of the ball. He has the size and length you’re looking for and has impressive body control. He has a great first step, uses his hands and is very physical at the point of attack. He will play defensive end for us and will add to an already impressive group.
Justin Fevrier is a 6-4, 330-pound defensive/offensive lineman from Plantation, Fla. Over the course of his football career, he led powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to a 14-1 record, along with a state championship in his senior year. Fevrier was named Defensive MVP for the state championship game. Statistically, his career numbers included 138 tackles, 35 TFLs, 12 sacks, five fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles. In addition to football, Fevrier was elected student body president and carries a 3.5 GPA.
What Coach Santos says: Justin is a ready-made interior D-lineman that has elite strength. His size and frame will allow him to be a force for our defense in stopping the run. He comes from an elite high school program that produces NFL talent. His winning pedigree and competitive edge are some of the many reasons we’re so excited to add him to our team.
-- Brady Madigan is a 6-1, 180-pound wide receiver/defensive back from Duxbury, Mass. The senior captain led Duxbury to a state final appearance with 45 receptions for more than 900 yards and 16 touchdowns. Madigan recorded 73 career catches for more than 1,700 yards and 26 TDs. This season’s accolades included Boston Globe All-Scholastic Team and D4 Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team, as well as All-Patriot League and Offensive MVP for Duxbury. Madigan is also a member of the varsity track team.
What Coach Santos says: Brady is a dynamic athlete who has great run after the catch ability. He has a high football IQ and can play both inside and outside at the wide receiver position. He comes from a winning program where he learned how to compete at a high level. He will be a leader in the wideout room and we’re very excited to have him.
-- DJ Linkins is a 6-4, 185-pound standout wide receiver for St. John’s College HS (Washington D.C.) and as an X receiver his senior season. His production led St. John’s to a WCAC Championship and an undefeated 11-0 season. DJ had 616 Receiving Yards, 10 Touchdowns, 27 Receptions, and showing his big-play ability by averaging 22.8 yards per catch and a touchdown every 2.7 catches. He was selected as a WCAC First Team All-Conference WR, Washington Post All-Metro WR, & DCSAA Class AA All-State WR. DJ displayed his work ethic and leadership by receiving the Unsung Hero Award, given by St. John’s to a non-captain player that always came through for his teammates.
What Coach Santos says: DJ is a game changing talent that has big play potential every time he touches the ball. His size and body control make him a nightmare to guard and will pose a mismatch against opposing defenses. We expect him to come in and contribute early in his career. He is a playmaker who is fun to watch, and we’re thrilled he is joining our family.
-- Luke Teskey is a 6-3, 235-pound defensive end originally from New Westminster, British Columbia, but played his senior football season at Mater Dei Catholic High School (Chula Vista, Calif.). Teskey started every game as a senior and tallied 13 sacks to lead the Crusaders to a perfect 13-0 record and a state championship. He was ranked as a 3 Star prospect by the website 24/7 Sports, as well as the top player in the province of British Columbia. Teskey was also an Honor Roll student every year in high school, who also competed in basketball in British Columbia.
What Coach Santos says: Luke is a rugged, physically imposing young man. He has elite quickness and uses his hands very well when rushing the passer. He is a complete player in terms of being strong enough to stop the run and twitchy enough to get after the QB. He will add depth to an already dynamic group.
-- Myles Thomason is a 5-9, 175-pound running back from Montclair, N.J. who attended Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.). Thomason is an extremely well-rounded student-athlete who excels just as much off the field as he does on it. He is a two-sport captain for SHP, earning that honor for both the football and basketball teams. On the field this past season, Thomason amassed more than 1,000 yards rushing and accounted for 13 total TDs. He received All-Division, All-County, and All-State recognition as a junior and senior.
Off the field, Thomason has received high honors every trimester at Seton Hall Prep and never received less than a 4.2 GPA throughout high school. He is also a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Future Business Leaders club. Thomason received the Academic Excellence award at the 2022 Hoopfest for having the highest GPA on his basketball team. He is also a mentor for young students at Seton Hall Prep and volunteers his time as a tour guide for freshmen around campus.
What Coaches Santos says: Myles is an explosive athlete who has elite speed and quickness. He is a big play threat every time he touches the ball. He runs with great vision and rarely gets tackled by the first defender. He is an elusive running back who will add to an already exciting group.