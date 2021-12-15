UNH officially welcomed seven football players who signed national letters of intent during the early signing period.
The Wildcats welcomed four offensive linemen in the class, including Nathan Roach of Manchester, Beau Riley, Jason Trotta and Jack Wilson, along with quarterback Barry Kleinpeter, tight end Peyton Strickland of Goffstown and defensive end Cameron Garner-Young.
Roach, who is listed at 6-foot 2 inches and 275 pounds, was a four-year starter and senior captain at Buckingham, Browne, and Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass. Over the course of his football career, Roach helped lead BB&N to 21-6 record, two postseason appearances and a bowl game victory over Avon Old Farms in 2018.
Roach earned All NEPSAC Class A honors and All-ISL honors in 2019.
“Nate is a local talent that we’re thrilled to keep home in the Granite State,” said Rick Santos, announced as UNH’s head coach last week. “He is enrolling early for the spring semester and will look to have an immediate impact. Nate is very athletic, agile and can play multiple positions on the offensive line. His position flexibility, toughness and winning mindset make him a big-time prospect that we’re thrilled to have.”
Strickland, a 6-3, 230-pound tight end, was a four-year player at Goffstown High School. Strickland was a dominant multi-purpose player for Goffstown as he lined up at tight end, wide receiver, quarterback and running back on offense, and on defense he played both linebacker and defensive end.
As a senior captain, Strickland totaled 18 catches for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 361 rushing yards on 24 carries and four additional scores. He led Goffstown to another state playoff appearance as a senior. Strickland was named to the top 50 players in the state by the New Hampshire Football Report and was selected to the New Hampshire CHaD All-Star game.
Said Santos: “Peyton is a versatile athlete who will pose matchup problems for opposing defenses. He is a physically imposing young man who can have an impact in the run game with his ability to block. In the passing game, he can stretch the field vertically and is a big play threat every time he touches the ball. We expect him to have an immediate impact for our offense next fall and are very excited about his future.”