Perhaps it’s a good thing that the University of New Hampshire football team has had extra time to prepare for Saturday’s game at Rhode Island (1 p.m.), because the Wildcats will likely be facing two quarterbacks.
Rhode Island (2-1) has used junior Kasim Hill and sophomore Brandon Robinson in each of its three games this spring. Hill, a four-star recruit who began his college career at Maryland, has completed 36 of 63 passes for 389 yards and two touchdowns. He’s been intercepted twice, and has two rushing touchdowns.
Robinson has run for 63 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries (4.5 yards per carry) and has completed 7 of 12 passes for 124 yards. He’s been intercepted once and has not thrown for a TD.
“We’re very fortunate to have two guys who we can go to,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said. “It’s good to have two and I think we have a third one waiting in the wings too, so we’re feeling good about our quarterback spot. We’ll play whoever gives us the best chance to win.
“I think we have options to go with either/or and as you’ve seen in our first (few) ballgames, we’ll play them both. We’ll have a good plan in place. We’re not trying to create any crazy quarterback controversy. We’re just looking at that position like any other — look for performance, look for productivity, and I think we have two guys who can make it happen. New Hampshire will have to be prepared for both of them.”
UNH hasn’t played a game since opening its spring season with a 24-20 loss to Albany on March 5. The Wildcats had a bye the following week, and then had two games canceled because of COVID-19 issues within their program. The team didn’t resume practicing until last Saturday.
Rhode Island began its season with overtime victories against Villanova (40-37) and Albany (17-10) before it dropped a 35-21 decision to Delaware last Saturday.
“They have two dual-threat quarterbacks, which gives them a lot more options on offense,” UNH linebacker Oleh Manzyk said. “I think Robinson, No. 2, is a little more agile than Kasim Hill, but throwing the ball, I think they’re almost the same.”
UNH coach Sean McDonnell said he’ll be looking for much more from his team’s running game Saturday. The Wildcats were held to 58 yards on 24 rushes against Albany.
“That helps everything we have in our offense, in our repertoire, if we get things going better with the run,” he said. “That rests on the offensive line and it rests on (running backs) Dylan Laube and Carlos Washington. Gotta run the ball a little bit better on Saturday.”
URI ranks last among CAA teams in run defense. The Rams are allowing an average of 6.1 yards per carry and 255.0 yards per game.
UNH will take a bus to Rhode Island on Saturday morning. McDonnell said the team will stop in Providence to eat and have some short meetings before continuing 30 more miles to Kingston.
“(Leaving on game day) is something we haven’t done in a very long time here,” McDonnell said. “It’s out of the ordinary from what we’ve been doing, but this whole season has been out of the ordinary. A team has to have some toughness, mental and physical toughness, to win on the road in the CAA. We have to have that this week to go down and beat a pretty good Rhode Island team.”