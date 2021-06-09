UNH gridders to open
home slate at night
The UNH football team will open at home with a night contest.
The Wildcats on Tuesday announced kickoff times for all their home games, including a Saturday, Sept. 11 opener at 6 p.m. against CAA foe Towson. All other home games will be played in the afternoon, including the Saturday, Oct. 16 matchup with Granite State foe Dartmouth. The Wildcats and Big Green have not played since 2016 -- a 22-21 Big Green victory in Hanover -- and have not played in Durham since 2014 -- a 52-19 Wildcats win at Cowell Stadium.
The Wildcats did not play last fall because of the pandemic, but joined some CAA members in a shortened winter/spring schedule. UNH, though, played only one game -- a home loss to Albany -- before canceling the other contests over COVID-19 concerns.
2021 UNH schedule
*Thursday, Sept. 2: at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
*Saturday, Sept. 11, Towson, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 18: at Lafayette, time TBA
Saturday, Sept. 25: at Pitt, time TBA
*Saturday, Oct. 2: James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9: open week
Saturday, Oct. 16: Dartmouth, 1 p.m.
*Saturday, Oct. 23: at Elon, 2 p.m.
*Saturday, Oct. 30: Richmond, 1 p.m.
*Saturday, Nov. 6: at Albany, 1 p.m.
*Saturday, Nov. 13: at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
*Saturday, Nov. 20: Maine, 1 p.m.
*-CAA game