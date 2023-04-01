Head Coach Ricky Santos
UNH’s Rick Santos, shown last summer huddling with his team at practice, enters his second season as the Wildcats’ head coach.

DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire football team hit the halfway point of spring training at about 7 last Wednesday morning. It was sunny and chilly on Bremner Field, steps away from Wildcat Stadium.

The Wildcats practiced back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, which meant consecutive early mornings, but senior Bryce Shaw felt the energy was perhaps even higher than usual on Wednesday, the second day.