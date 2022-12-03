221204-spt-leclerc

Brentwood’s Cy LeClerc is leading the UNH Wildcats as a freshman.

 JESS SPEECHLEY/UNH ATHLETICS

DURHAM — Cy LeClerc is a little ahead of schedule.

University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said earlier this season that he feels the freshman from Brentwood has a bright future with the program.