DURHAM — Cy LeClerc is a little ahead of schedule.
University of New Hampshire men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said earlier this season that he feels the freshman from Brentwood has a bright future with the program.
Through LeClerc’s first 15 games as a Wildcat, the 5-foot-9, 175-pound center led the team in goals (seven) and ranked among the nation’s top 30 players in faceoffs won.
LeClerc, who also notched three assists over that stretch, took a three-game point streak into UNH’s game at No. 9 Boston University on Saturday night.
The Exeter High School graduate scored two second-period power-play goals and went 20-9 on faceoffs (69%) in the Wildcats’ 6-3 home loss to BU on Friday.
“He’s small but he’s thick and he’s got a really, really strong stick,” Souza said of LeClerc in late October. “He’s hard to knock off pucks. ... He’s got a good brain. I think that’s helped him early on here. And he can really shoot it.”
LeClerc, whose great-uncle, Roger, played at UNH in the 1950s, entered Friday tied for 29th place in the country in faceoffs and took a 164-112 mark at the dot into Saturday.
LeClerc, a righty, has battled against BU senior Jay O’Brien, Boston College standout freshman Cutter Gauthier and Northeastern University sophomore Jack Hughes on the dot this season.
O’Brien (19th overall in 2018) and Gauthier (fifth overall this year) are both first-round NHL draft picks by Philadelphia. Hughes was drafted 51st overall by Los Angeles in this year’s NHL draft.
Souza said after Friday’s game that LeClerc’s near-70% mark against the Terriers was remarkable for anybody but especially a freshman.
“Smaller guy, so he gets low on the faceoff dot, which, being a centerman, sometimes it’s hard to go against when someone gets that low,” UNH senior captain and forward Chase Stevenson said of LeClerc’s faceoff success. “Really with faceoffs, it’s all about compete. He’s a kid who competes hard and that’s obviously showing with his points and then his faceoff percentage. Hopefully he can keep that up because if you can start with the puck, that’s a good place to be for us.”
LeClerc, who frequented UNH home games as a kid, said he has always had decent success on faceoffs but has worked on that part of his game recently. His approach on the dot depends on who he is facing.
“If it’s a lefty, I hit their stick forward, bring it back,” LeClerc said. “If it’s a righty, it’s a little bit more difficult for me so I just try to bear down, get under their stick and win it back. Nothing fancy or anything like that.”
Stevenson (right wing), sophomore Liam Devlin (left wing) and LeClerc made up UNH’s top line against BU on Friday, marking their first time skating all together this season.
LeClerc and Devlin have also been on lines together with Robert Cronin and Nick Cafarelli.
“Recently, I’ve been playing with Devlin,” LeClerc said. “I really like playing with him. He’s a fast, crafty forward. He makes good plays. Just give him the puck and he’ll go down, do whatever he wants. He’s a good player. And then Stevenson, he works really hard, competes hard. ... I really like playing with guys like that.”
Souza said the Wildcats have used many players at center this year but LeClerc has been the one constant and done the best job at the position. Souza said he knows he has asked LeClerc to play a lot of minutes as a freshman but the experience will prove beneficial in the long run.
“Every once and a while, a local kid comes around and has the ability to do some really good things,” Souza said.