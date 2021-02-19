Senior Patrick Grasso scored the winning shootout goal, helping UNH grab an extra point in its 3-3 tie with Merrimack in a Hockey East contest on Friday at the Whittemore Center in Durham.
Grasso deked Warriors goalie Zach Borgiel and lifted a backhander under the crossbar, giving the Wildcats a 2-0 shootout win and capping the Wildcats' comeback from a 3-1 third-period deficit. Senior goalie Mike Robinson stopped both of Merrimack's two attempts in the shootout; Jackson Pierson scored UNH's other shootout goal.
UNH is 5-12-3, its last tie (a shootout win) coming Jan. 23 at Merrimack. The Warriors are 3-10-2. The teams are scheduled to play again today at 4 p.m. in North Andover, Mass.
Trailing 3-1 after two periods, Hampstead's Cam Gendron scored at 2:11 of the third period to bring the 'Cats closer. With UNH applying sustained pressure in the offensive zone, Angus Crookshank's one-timer from the right circle tied it with 3:48 to play in regulation.
Pierson scored UNH's first goal, in the first period.
Robinson, of Bedford, finished with 20 saves. Borgiel made 33 saves.