Mike Robinson thought he was big. Then he met David Fessenden.
Both are goalies on the UNH hockey team. Fessenden, a junior who stands 6 feet, 6 inches and weighs 230 pounds, joined the team this season from the University of Alabama in Huntsville, which discontinued its program in May.
Robinson (6 feet, 4 inches, 202 pounds) and Fessenden both take up considerable space in goal but have completely different styles, Wildcats coach Mike Souza said.
“Mike’s big. David’s bigger,” Souza said. “Michael’s more technical. David’s less technical — more of a blocker. You’re going to see more of an acrobatic save out of a David than Mike.
“David’s got a real high compete level. Michael is competitive but he’s more technically, probably, available so he doesn’t look like he’s scrambling around as much. I know Ty (UNH goalie coach Ty Conklin) has worked a lot with David on that — just kind of really positioning and skating and footwork.”
Souza said he “has a pretty good indication” but would not reveal who will start in goal for UNH’s Hockey East game at Boston University on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats (7-7-1, 3-5-1 Hockey East) will then host BU (4-9-2, 3-5-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in their last game before the holiday break.
Fessenden posted a .910 save percentage and 2.93 goals-against average over 16 games, all of which he started, last season and played in seven games during the 2019-20 season for Alabama-Huntsville. The Parker, Colo., resident has registered a .906 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average over his six appearances (five starts) for UNH.
Robinson, who received the Hockey East goaltender of the week award each of the past two weeks, owns a .899 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average over 11 appearances (10 starts). The San Jose Sharks prospect has allowed three goals over UNH’s current three-game winning streak that includes one-goal triumphs over then-No. 8 Massachusetts and then-No. 16 Harvard.
Fessenden allowed two goals in his last start: a 3-0 loss at UMass on Nov. 19. The Minutemen notched their final two tallies inside the last 2:01, one of which was on an empty net.
“I think both goalies right now are playing good hockey and they both give us a ton of confidence and whoever is in net gives us a great chance to win every night,” Wildcats senior captain and defenseman Will MacKinnon said.
Souza said he has alternated between Fessenden and Robinson, a senior from Bedford, early this season depending on who he feels at the time gives UNH the best chance to win.
Robinson, Fessenden and sophomore goaltender Jeremy Forman have benefited from competing with each other to earn the starting nod for the team’s next game, Robinson said.
“I think we definitely push each other in practice,” Robinson said. “And that’s kind of ultimately what’s led to all of our success in net is just that competition and always wanting to get better and just trying to beat the other guy — just a friendly competition and I think that’s really helped us this year.”
MacKinnon said he has been impressed by how Robinson has played over UNH’s winning streak.
Robinson allowed four goals in each of his prior two starts before the UMass home-and-home series — a 6-1 loss at Providence on Oct. 29 and a 4-1 setback at Northeastern on Nov. 5. Fessenden relieved Robinson in the second period of the Providence game after the Friars built a 4-0 lead.
“We know this is the level he can play to and I think it’s just been awesome to see how dialed in he is and he’s been bringing it every night and giving us a chance to win every game we’ve been in,” MacKinnon said of Robinson.
Souza said trying to decide who to start in goal each game has been a good problem to have.
“Michael is winning right now. He’s won goaltender of the week two times in a row. He’s feeling good, the guys are feeling good in front of him but it’s not like if we threw David in there, the guys would feel any less confident,” Souza said. “Certainly, I think the team plays hard in front of both guys.”