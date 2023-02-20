DURHAM
COACH Mike Souza knows the decision will get harder and harder.
It is a challenge he welcomes as the UNH hockey season hits the home stretch.
Freshman Tyler Muszelik and senior David Fessenden have both shown they deserve to protect the Wildcats goal, Souza said after the team’s scoreless tie with Maine last Saturday at a sold-out Whittemore Center.
Muszelik, a true freshman and Florida Panthers draft pick, and Fessenden have split time in net equally for UNH (11-18-2, 6-13-2 Hockey East) over its current 4-0-2 unbeaten streak.
“Certainly, we have two guys that (have) clearly proven that they’re more than capable of winning games at this level,” Souza said.
Muszelik made 29 saves on Saturday against the Black Bears (13-13-4, 7-9-3) for his first college shutout. It marked UNH’s first scoreless tie since 2012.
Senior captain Chase Stevenson went forehand to backhand around Maine goaltender Victor Ostman (27 saves) before scoring the only shootout goal, securing the Wildcats an extra Hockey East point.
Muszelik then clinched UNH’s shootout win by poking the puck off Maine senior forward Didrik Henbrant’s stick.
Muszelik, who Souza described earlier this year as an athletic goalie with unlimited potential, took a 2-5-1 record into the holiday break but owns a 3-1-1 mark since the New Year. The Long Valley, New Jersey, resident has a 3.25 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.
Like many of the Wildcats’ freshmen, Muszelik has grown and gained experience over the course of the season, Souza said.
“He’s a young player and he’s maturing in front of our eyes and he’s got a bright future with us moving forward,” Souza said.
Fessenden made 26 saves and did not allow a shootout goal in UNH’s 2-2 tie with Maine in Durham last Friday in front of another sellout crowd. Freshman forward Stiven Sardarian scored the only shootout goal to clinch the extra league point for UNH.
Last weekend marked the first consecutive sellout men’s hockey games at the Whittemore Center since 2013, which were also both against Maine.
A more blocking style goalie, Fessenden has posted a 5-3-1 record since the holiday break. The Parker, Colorado, resident owns a 2.53 goals against average and .915 save percentage.
“I think he’s emerged and he’s really taken the opportunity that’s been given to him and, I think, he’s doing an excellent job right now,” UNH sophomore defenseman and Bedford resident Alex Gagne said of Fessenden last month after the Wildcats’ 3-2 start out of the holiday break.
The Wildcats, who will play at Connecticut (17-10-3, 11-8-2) on Saturday (3 p.m.) are three points behind eighth-place Maine and four behind seventh-place Boston College in the 11-team Hockey East standings. The Nos. 6-8 seeds in the Hockey East tournament will host a first-round playoff game.
UConn, which has not played since being swept by the Wildcats Feb. 10-11, will host Alaska Anchorage on Thursday before UNH visits on Saturday.
“I think you take it one game at a time but at the same time I think you’ve got to look at the standings and where you are and see how you can climb up,” UNH sophomore forward Liam Devlin said before the Maine series. “With three points on the line, a regulation win is massive and you can just keep climbing.”
Stevenson surging
Stevenson’s shootout win-clinching goal last Saturday came one night after he scored the game-tying goal against the Black Bears that forced overtime.
Stevenson redirected a Damien Carfagna wrister with 2:09 remaining in regulation last Friday to knot the score at 2-2, extending his points streak, which was snapped Saturday, to five games.
The center from West Kelowna, British Columbia, notched eight points (five goals, three assists) over his five-game points streak and has posted 18 points on 12 goals and six assists this season.
Devlin said before the Maine series that Stevenson has been the team’s best all-around player lately.
“Obviously, he wears the ‘C’ so he’s a vocal guy, too,” Devlin said, “but I think more just what he’s been doing on the ice — leading by example, finishing his checks, blocking shots — it seems like it’s showing that all his hard work is paying off offensively now scoring goals, too.”