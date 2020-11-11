The UNH Wildcats will be playing hockey at the Whittemore Center this season, but no fans will be allowed in to see them.
Hockey East on Wednesday released its men’s and women’s schedules for the season, which begins for most teams the weekend of Nov. 20-21. The Wildcats men are scheduled to play 26 games, opening with a home-and-home series against Boston College. The Eagles are ranked second in USCHO.com’s preseason national poll.
When the teams compete, however, there will be nobody in the Whittemore Center — or Lundholm Gym for basketball, either — according to the university’s athletic department. The decision to keep fans out conforms with the university’s COVID-19 guidelines established by the state.
No spectators will be permitted for home games, according to UNH athletics, to keep the safety of the participating student-athletes, coaches and essential staff a priority, while limiting any potential coronavirus exposure to families, fans and the greater community.
The decision comes as a result of consideration and collaboration with the CDC, the State of New Hampshire, the university, and conference partners in the America East Conference and Hockey East.
According to UNH, spectators prohibited from attending live sports events in person include: family and friends; students; faculty and staff; athletes and coaches from non-competing programs; season ticket holders; spirit squad and band, and media.
UNH 2020-21 men’s hockey schedule
Friday, Nov. 20: at Boston College, 7 pm.
Saturday, Nov. 21: Boston College, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4: at UMass, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 5: UMass, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 11: at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 12: at Maine, TBA
Saturday, Dec. 19: Merrimack, 6 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20: at Merrimack, TBA
Sunday, Dec. 27: at Providence, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 28: Providence, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1: UConn, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 2: at UConn, TBA
Friday, Jan. 15: at UConn, TBA
Saturday, Jan. 16: UConn., 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22: Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 23: at Northeastern, TBA
Friday, Jan. 29: Maine, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30: Maine, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5: at Boston College, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 6: Boston College, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 12: UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 13: at UMass Lowell, TBA
Friday, Feb. 19: Boston University, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20: at Boston University, TBA
Friday, March 5: Vermont, TBA
Saturday, March 6: Vermont, TBA