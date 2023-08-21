Souza

UNH hockey coach Mike Souza

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

University of New Hampshire ice hockey players will no longer have to do their pregame stretches on the concourse of the Whittemore Center as fans file in.

UNH announced on Friday that it received a $4 million gift from 1987 graduate Anthony DiLorenzo that will be used to create a dedicated strength and conditioning space and upgrade other team areas inside the arena.