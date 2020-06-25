A nationwide three-on-three overtime format could be in place by the upcoming NCAA men’s and women’s hockey seasons, a change that both University of New Hampshire coaches would welcome.
UNH women’s hockey coach and interim Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee chair Hilary Witt helped create the proposal that will be discussed when the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel meets July 22. If the oversight panel approves the proposal, a five-minute, three-on-three, sudden-victory overtime will be the universal overtime format used across college hockey.
The rules committee’s proposal also states that if neither team scores during the overtime period, a three-person shootout could be used to determine a winner in conference games or in an in-season tournament like Dartmouth’s Ledyard Classic for advancement purposes. Non-conference games would end in a tie.
“There’s so much high level hockey determined by three-on-three,” Witt said. “It would be good for college hockey for a number of different reasons. The student-athletes enjoy it, the fans, there’s a better opportunity to have a winner ... The committee worked very hard and long to really think through every possible pro and con and I really commend the committee for the work they put in.”
The NHL moved to three-on-three overtime ahead of the 2015-16 season. The American Hockey League, ECHL and many junior leagues also use the format. UNH men’s hockey coach Mike Souza said some of his players never experienced a five-on-five overtime before they reached college.
“I’m a big supporter of it,” Souza said of the proposal. “I think the overarching sentiment from most people is it’s good for the game, exciting for the fans and I know our players are super excited about it.”
New Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf, who spent the past 10 years as UNH’s deputy director of athletics, said during a February teleconference call with reporters that the current landscape of each conference having its own overtime rules is incredibly and unnecessarily confusing, a sentiment that Souza and Witt both share.
“For the overall benefit of the game, I don’t think conference to conference, playing under different rules, is beneficial for the players or for the fans,” Souza said. “I would say the majority of coaches are supportive of moving to consistency in college hockey as it pertains to standards and rules.”
“I absolutely think it’s a little confusing right now having different options,” Witt said. “A uniform format, I think, is very good for college hockey.”
Souza said in talking with his Hockey East colleagues, he thinks the proposal has a good chance to be approved next month. The one concern he has is how the new format would impact teams’ Ratings Percentage Index and PairWise rankings, which was not explained in the proposal.
University of Maine men’s hockey coach Red Gendron, who is from Berlin and played at New England College, told the Bangor Daily News earlier this month that there is strong sentiment among coaches that under this proposed format, losing teams should receive 45% of the PairWise percentage points and winners should receive 55%.
“From an operational standpoint, everyone is all for it,” Souza said. “Navigating this PairWise and RPI — all that stuff — and the implications of how all that will play out is kind of the final marker.”
If the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approves the proposal and the universal three-on-three overtime is implemented next season, Souza and Witt said their teams will need to work to adapt to the new format.
“We as a staff have started just putting together some talking points on how to approach it,” Souza said. “It’s something we’re going to have to practice. We don’t typically practice three-on-three. It’s something we’re going to have to address and talk to our colleagues (at) the pro level...We’ll come up with a strategy from there.”
“It’s a different type of game,” Witt said. “For us at UNH, in three-on-three we’re going to do everything we can to win the game but we would do the same if it’s five-on-five.”