UNH’s Chase Stevenson, shown in action against Boston University last season, has high hopes as the Wildcats open their season this weekend at Clarkson and St. Lawrence.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER FILE PHOTO

THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE men’s hockey team has a new sheet, plenty of fresh faces and, according to new captain Chase Stevenson, will have a new look on the ice this season.

UNH downsized its Olympic-sized, 200-by-100 feet ice sheet at the Whittemore Center to 200-by-90 feet — and added 12 players this offseason.