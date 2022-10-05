THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAMPSHIRE men’s hockey team has a new sheet, plenty of fresh faces and, according to new captain Chase Stevenson, will have a new look on the ice this season.
UNH downsized its Olympic-sized, 200-by-100 feet ice sheet at the Whittemore Center to 200-by-90 feet — and added 12 players this offseason.
Stevenson, a senior forward, said the Wildcats are extremely fast and will play hard and more freely in their new systems. With new skilled freshmen and transfer forwards, Stevenson hopes UNH’s scoring woes from last season will not continue.
UNH scored the third-fewest goals (76) in the 11-team Hockey East over its 14-19-1 season last year.
“I think teams are going to struggle with our speed and with the way we play, but we still have a long way to go, too,” Stevenson said. “I feel like we’re in a really good place going into this weekend but it’s going to be a constant learning curve for all of us.”
The Wildcats open the season with a trip to New York’s North Country to play at No. 17 Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend. Clarkson will host UNH Friday night at 7 before the Wildcats play St. Lawrence on Saturday at the same time.
Fifth-year UNH coach Mike Souza said the Wildcats’ defense corps is their biggest strength.
UNH’s alternate captains, senior Kalle Eriksson and sophomore Alex Gagne of Bedford return on the blue line. The Wildcats also added two freshman defensemen: Damien Car-fagna and Cade Penney.
Carfagna won the United States Hockey League’s Clark Cup with Sioux City last year. Penney played in the USHL, North American Hockey League and British Columbia Hockey League before coming to Durham.
“It’s a big group, it’s a determined group,” Eriksson said of the defensemen. “I think we’re, for sure, expected to pull the weight a little bit this year and I think we’re all comfortable with that and I feel like we all want to contribute as much as possible both offensively and defensively.”
Goaltenders David Fessenden, a senior, and Tyler Muszelik, a freshman, are among the goaltenders battling to fill the net vacated by Bedford’s Mike Robinson, who graduated last year tied for second in career games for UNH (112). UNH’s other goalies are juniors Jeremy Forman and Raphael Gaughan.
Fessenden played in 11 games, seven of which he started, last year, posting a 2.19 goals-against average and .909 save percentage. Muszelik, a Florida Panthers sixth-round draft pick this year, posted a 24-5-3 record, .900 save percentage and 2.91 goals-against average with the U.S. National Under-18 team last season and has impressed Stevenson early.
Souza said both Fessenden and Muszelik are capable of starting for the Wildcats.
“Two different styles — both big men, but both play a little bit different,” Souza said. “Tyler’s a real athletic kid with, I think it goes without saying, just unlimited potential. ... David is a guy that really got himself into great shape this summer. Really put a lot of work in, really slimmed down.
“(David’s) more of a blocking style goalie but he’s certainly become more efficient in his movement, playing a little bit deeper in the crease, which I think has allowed him to not work so hard.”
Stevenson and his fellow forwards will look to replace the production from the team’s three leading scorers last year in Tyler Ward (11 goals, 16 assists), Jackson Pierson (12 goals, 12 assists) and Filip Engaras (seven goals, 14 assists).
Sophomore Liam Devlin is UNH’s leading returning scorer coming off his nine-goal, seven-assist freshman campaign.
Souza said he hopes breaking out pucks and getting in transition more due to UNH’s defensemen will lead to more offensive chances and goals.
As a whole, Souza said he wants the Wildcats to be relentlessly competitive.
UNH has not finished with an overall winning record since the 2013-14 season.
“We’ve got a new look this year, a lot of new bodies,” Stevenson said. “We’re here to win and I feel like there’s no more excuses for our group.”
UNH-Dartmouth back on next yearThis will be the first full college hockey season in 24 years to not include a regular-season game between the Dartmouth College and UNH men’s teams.
Dartmouth did not play during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, which is the only other time it has not played UNH since 2000.
Souza said the teams will resume their in-state rivalry with a regular-season game next year.
UNH was scheduled to play Dartmouth this year before the Big Green were invited to play in the Friendship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Souza said.
Dartmouth will play Quinnipiac and either UMass Lowell or UMass Amherst in Belfast Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.
Souza said he was told the trip cost the Big Green a non-conference game.
“I think it’s important that we play them every year, whether it’s once or twice, and we certainly enjoy being in their (Ledyard Classic) tournament,” Souza said. “Moving forward, I think you’ll see them on our schedule every year, whether it’s here or up in Hanover.”
Souza remembers Josh Ciocco
Souza did not play in Durham with former UNH captain Josh Ciocco, but whenever they bumped into each other at a rink, Ciocco always wanted to talk about Wildcats hockey.
Ciocco, who played at UNH from 2003-07 and captained the team as a senior, died recently at age 38. Merrimack College, where he served the past four seasons as an assistant men’s hockey coach, announced his death Tuesday.
Ciocco was also an assistant coach at both University of Alaska-Anchorage and Brown before joining former UNH associate head coach Scott Borek’s staff at Merrimack.
“The guy loved UNH,” Souza said of Ciocco. “He was a tough — by all accounts — a real tough, hard-nosed kid. He represented a lot of what we want to be about. Too young. It’s tragic.”